Snapdragon 898 rumored availability, leaked benchmarks and phones

Qualcomm usually starts talking about its new Snapdragon 800 series system-on-chips right about now, since we expect to see phones with the latest chip in the early part of the following year. This time, we're gearing up for the Snapdragon 898, which will likely power most of 2022's best Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S22.

This year, we've gotten some leaked benchmarks and even a rumor about a name change. So far, the Snapdragon 898 doesn't seem that impressive as compared to the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13, but there's still a lot details that need to be filled in.

Here's everything we know so far about the Snapdragon 898.

Snapdragon 898 availability

Normally, the first phones with the newest Snapdragon chips arrive early in 2022, but some rumors suggest that we'll see devices with the processor before 2021 is over. One leaker says Xiaomi is already hard at work to get the Mi 12 ready, while Motorola is apparently queueing up to release a Snapdragon 898 phone in 2021, too.

Of course, the Snapdragon 898 will power many of the top Android phones in 2022, which means Qualcomm is already probably starting production on the chips right now. An announcement is likely coming soon, where we'll hear all about features, image signal processing, the GPU and maybe even a new 5G modem.

Snapdragon 898 specs

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

We're not sure of what all the Snapdragon 898 will have at its disposal. For reference, the Snapdragon 888 had a single Cortex-X1 prime core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores. For 5G, the 888 had the X60 modem and for graphics, it used Qualcomm's Adreno 660 GPU.

The Snapdragon 898's full breakdown remains a mystery right now, but you should expect a similar core structure, an improved GPU, and possibly a new modem (X65?).

Snapdragon 898 name: 898, 895, or 8 Gen1?

Up until the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm kept its naming scheme pretty consistent for a few years. But it hopped from the 865 to the 888, leaving some people confused. So this year, we're now wary of what the next chip's name will be. The current thought is Snapdragon 898, but it could also be 895 if Qualcomm decides to return to its old naming convention.

This is no joke. Qualcomm seems to really name Snapdragon 898 "Snapdragon 8 gen1"November 15, 2021 See more

However, that could lead to a problem when the 898's successor comes out. Would Qualcomm start over at 808, or bump up into the 900's? A new rumor suggests that Qualcomm might skirt around this hiccup with a new name altogether: Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

It sounds ridiculous, but it could allow Qualcomm to keep climbing in numbers without confusing customers. It would also give the company a chance to hype up the new chip, though we're dubious as to whether it has significant performance gains over the Snapdragon 888.

Snapdragon 898 leaked benchmarks

So far, two sets of benchmarks have leaked for devices supposedly running the Snapdragon 898, both of which are from Samsung. The first was a Geekbench 5 result for an alleged Galaxy Tab S8. The results were underwhelming with a single-core score of 1,211 and a multicore of 3,193.

The multicore score gives us pause, considering that it's lower than the score that some Snapdragon 888 devices earned — like the OnePlus 9 Pro's 3,685. This could be an optimization issue as Qualcomm and Samsung prep the chips for sale. But it's definitely odd.

Even stranger are the leaked benchmarks supposedly from a Galaxy S22 with a Snapdragon 898. That device turned in a 1,163 single-core score and a 2,728 multicore one. That left us flabbergasted since, again, we saw Snapdragon 888 multicore scores in the 3,600 region.

Geekbench isn't the be-all-end-all for chip performance, so we shouldn't be too quick to judge the Snapdragon 898 until we have our hands on devices that have the processor. Still, these leaks leave us a bit concerned as to how the Snapdragon 898 will stack up against Apple's A15 Bionic.

Snapdragon 898 phones

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

It's pretty obvious what phones we can expect to use the Snapdragon 898, including the high-end options from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. These are the phones that we're pretty sure will have the 898.

Samsung Galaxy S22

OnePlus 10

Xiaomi Mi 12

Asus Zenfone 9

Asus ROG Phone 6

Nubia RedMagic 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Motorola phone (rumored)

You might have noticed one glaring omission: the Google Pixel 7. That's because, starting with the Pixel 6, Google went its own way for its flagship chips. The company started its own line of processors called Tensor, which offer vastly improved AI capabilities over the Snapdragon 888. We expect Google to continue with Tensor in 2022 with the Pixel 7, though the budget-friendly Pixel 6a might still use a Snapdragon chip.