The first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone is here — and you can't have it

Qualcomm recently announced the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will power many of the top-tier Android phones in 2022. But Motorola didn't want to wait, so it unveiled the Edge X30 handset, the first with the new Snapdragon chip. The biggest downside, however, is that it's a Chinese release only.

We might see the Edge X30 released internationally someday, but it seems that China gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 before the rest of us do. On paper, the Edge X30 looks pretty impressive with top-shelf specs. Here's what to expect.

Motorola Edge X30 specs

Motorola Edge X30 Android version 12, MYUI 3.0 Display 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ Refresh rate 144Hz CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 2MP depth Front camera 60MP Battery 5,000 mAh, 68W

The Edge X30 is a true flagship from Motorola, including a 144Hz display refresh rate we typically only see on the best gaming phones. The camera system seems capable on paper, which consists of a 50MP main camera and 50MP ultrawide, though we doubt the utility of the 2MP depth sensor. The front camera clocks in at an impressive 60MP, so it's obvious that Moto wants the Edge X30 to take good selfies.

Otherwise, the phone is pretty standard flagship as we've come to expect. It ships with Android 12 right out of the box, which is a major plus. And given Motorola's strengths with battery life, we anticipate the 5,000 mAh power pack to last quite a while. And when it does run low, you can top off quickly thanks to the 68W wired charging.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The 8GB/128GB Edge X30 will run 3,199 yuan (about $500), while the 8GB/256GB will cost 3,399 yuan (about $530) and the 12GB/256GB variant will cost 3,599 yuan (about $560). Obviously, those price conversions aren't necessarily analogous to what the US, UK, or European prices might be if the phone ever leaves China.

There's also an Edge X30 Special Edition, which has identical specs, but it sports a 60MP under-display camera (UDC). Considering how finicky UDCs are right now, we're not sure if the inclusion of such technology justifies the Special Edition's 3,999 yuan (about $630) price tag.

At this rate, China will get all of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones. Will the US have to wait for the Galaxy S22 to get our hands on the new chip?