Google Pixel 9a launch date just tipped — here’s what we know

Last year, Google launched the Pixel 8a budget-friendly phone a bit early during just before Google I/O, where the A-series normally debuted. This year's Pixel 9a has been rumored to be getting an even earlier March release.

A new report from Android Headlines, attributed to an unnamed source, claims that the latest A-series Google phone will be available for pre-order on March 19. The handset is supposed to be available in stores and "ship on" March 26, a week later.

Presumably, Google will announce the new phone via a blog post, similar to how it announced the Pixel 8a, with some shine at Google I/O 2025 afterwards.

Google Pixel 9a rumored upgrades

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Up to now, we've known just about everything about the Pixel 9a, save the actual release date. The newer A-series device is supposed to see some design shifts including losing the iconic camera bar. We believe it will feature the same Tensor G4 as the Pixel 9 series with some possible downgrades.

What we haven't seen are any software leaks. Though with a lower price, the Pixel 9a might not feature the life-saving Satellite SOS feature that debuted on the Pixel 9. Outside of that, presumably some form of Gemini AI is likely to appear front and center.

Previous reports have said that the 128GB version of the Pixel 9a will start $499 with the 256GB getting a price bump to $599, and extra $50 for the Verizon mmWave variant.

What about the Pixel 10?

The moved up timelines for the Pixel 9a reflects the shift last year from an October release of the flagship Pixel 9 phones to an August announcement and early September launch.

This new schedule is supposed to be a permanent shift so Google will likely keep that late summer slot for the forthcoming Pixel 10 series.

This does give the Pixel 8a less time to shine as a budget phone, but perhaps some deep discounts will make it an attractive option come March.