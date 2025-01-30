Google Maps just added support for Galaxy S25’s best feature

One of the more interesting features coming to the Galaxy S25 (and Galaxy S24) is the Now Bar. Similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, this feature is a space to see specific apps and actions at a glance, even on the lock screen. Timers, voice recorders, health features and now Google Maps.

The latest version of the Google Maps app on Android (25.05.01.719889437) features support for the Now Bar on Galaxy phones running One UI 7. Essentially giving you access to Google Maps navigation at a glance, without any pop-up windows. Crucially this also adds navigation to the lock screen.

According to SamMobile, the Now Bar is able to show the next step in Google Maps navigation on the lock screen. Screenshots also seem to show that you can suspend navigation directly from the Google Maps bubble, assuming it doesn’t do that automatically when you arrive.

Presumably tapping the bubble will also expand it, and show more detailed navigation information without needing to unlock your phone first. Which is a very useful tool to have, especially since the Now Bar works automatically without any extra intervention from the user.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Interestingly this comes shortly after Google introduced Live Updates as part of the Android 16 beta. The idea here is that Android phones will let users keep track of “important ongoing activities” more easily, and without them being overwhelmed by other notifications. Which is exactly what the Now Brief and Dynamic Island are supposed to do.

But with Now Brief coming to One UI 7, which is Android 15, it looks like Google’s getting ahead of itself with support. Though it does make me wonder whether we’ll see Now Brief-like features on the upcoming Pixel 10 and other Android phones in the near future. Considering it’s an easy way to up your AI credentials with a useful feature, it’s not unlikely.

For now, it’s limited to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24s running the One UI 7 beta. Hopefully the fact that this is a software update, rather than hardware-centric, means Now Brief and Lock Screen navigation can also come to older Galaxy phones.

