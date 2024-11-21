Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design revealed in new leaked photos — here's your first look

The official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is coming up soon with a rumored Galaxy Unpacked date in late January. And you should expect a lineup of phones powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a new One UI Android skin.

Before we get there, we have new leaked images purporting to show off dummy models of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. For the last few months we've had to rely on renders based on CAD drawings to gain a glimmer of an idea of what next year's flagship Android devices will look like.

Regular leaker Jukanlosreve post a pair of images of that they claim are the actual Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jukanlosreve) (Image credit: Jukanlosreve)

The images show off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with black and white rear frames. We get the most information from looking at the rear of the device as the front just shows a turned off display with a bubbling screen protectors on the screen. As far as we're aware, the S24 Ultra did not ship with pre-applied protection.

From the back we can see the rounded corners suggested by previous rumors. It's a softer look compared to the sharper corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though it appears to have a tighter radius. For those who despite the points of sharp corners poking into your palms, this should be relieving.

We're guessing here because there's no profile view, but the sides of the devices appear to be flatter in comparison to this year's phone. We can see the the display and rear panel are also flatter instead of the slightly curved screen of previous years.

The camera array appears to be laid out basically the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the lens themselves look to have a series of concentric rings, which is similar to those on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We should note that this is a leak, so take it with a grain of salt. However, it does appear to agree with previous leaks and renders that we've seen of the handset.

With a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and the updated One UI 7, the flagship Samsung phone is looking really interesting. However, reportedly, the device is coming with a bonkers price hike. Here's hoping that is one leak that doesn't come true.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 Ultra during Galaxy Unpacked 2025 around January 22.

