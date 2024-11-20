I need this Samsung ultrawide gaming monitor ahead of Black Friday — its already $500 off

When it comes to Black Friday deals, gaming hardware is very much on my radar, and this incredible Samsung Odyssey G9 that's now well below $1,000 proves it.



You can grab this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor for $799 at Amazon, which will get you an immersive ultrawide display with a 32:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and huge savings when upgrading your gaming setup. If you don't, I probably will at this price.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor (49-inch): was $1,299 now $799 at Amazon Samsung's amazing Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor extends an 49 inches, taking your peripheral vision in games to a whole new level. It boasts G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, along with a 240Hz refresh rate. Now that it's down to $799, this is a deal any gamer should check out.

Take a quick glance at our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor review and you'll find this ultrawide beast is a dream to game on. Our reviewer Tony Polanco rated it 4.5 stars out of 5, stating: "49-inch behemoth is one of the most immersive gaming monitors out there."

Between the low 1ms response time and high 240Hz refresh rate, any PC game you throw at it will look super smooth. Even better, that crazy 32:9 aspect ratio means dual-monitor setups aren't needed, as the Odyssey G9 is wide enough for multitasking or getting completely immersed in games.



Sure, this behemoth of a gaming monitor may take up way too much desk space (make sure you have a big enough setup), but as our reviewer notes: "The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 might seem ostentatious due to its wider-than-wide 49-inch curved display. However, that same curvature makes this gaming monitor so immersive."



Another downside is its high price tag — but not currently! Now that it's $799, this is value at its finest.

As you can tell, it's clearly the top dog when it comes to gaming monitors, and at this price, the Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor is a steal. For even more glorious savings, our Black Friday live blog will point you in the right direction.