New leak confirms early 2025 release for iPhone SE 4 — here’s what we know

The iPhone SE 4 has seemingly been given a release date, along with confirmation that it will support 5G connectivity.

There's no doubt that the iPhone SE 4 is eagerly anticipated, but we have yet to hear much about an actual release date for the phone. A recent leak indicated that the phone could be released in March or April of 2025 due to the camera modules' production timing. This date might have been corroborated by Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley too, as reported by MacRumors.

The research note from O'Malley, who recently traveled to Asia to meet various electronics manufacturers and suppliers, confirms the iPhone with a 5G modem is slated for a Q1 2024 launch. This timeframe suggests an announcement in March, similar to the iPhone SE 2022.

(Image credit: Future)

The mention of the 5G modem is another confirmation of sorts, as there were indications it could be included in the device. Apple has been working on its own 5G modem since around 2018 to reduce, and eventually remove, its reliance on Qualcomm. However, certain limitations led the company to extend its supply agreement until 2026, with only a few phones, like the iPhone 17 Air, tipped to be getting the in-house modem.

We have a fairly good idea of what to expect regarding the iPhone SE 4's specs. There was one major leak recently that revealed most of the key specs for the device. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to resemble the iPhone 12, with a 6.06-inch screen, an A18 chip and at least 8GB of RAM. The latter two specs will be important as they will allow the device to run Apple Intelligence, which is another rumored feature.

An early release date is great, but the real question is how much the phone will cost compared to prior models. If it's priced well, then I have no doubt the iPhone SE 4 could appear on our best cheap phones list at the least.

More from Tom's Guide