Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — here's the biggest rumored upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the next generation of Samsung's most powerful phone in its Galaxy Series. While we don't have a set release date, Samsung confirms that it will come in early 2025. As such, there's still a bit of time before people need to worry about upgrading and plenty of time to sift through all the rumors.

One thing you learn about smartphones over time is just how many rumors and leaks happen in the run-up to the official release. There's a lot of information to go through, but luckily we have been keeping a close eye on everything about the Galaxy S25 Ultra. With that in mind, we have been able to break down all of the biggest rumored upgrades coming to the next generation flagship model.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the most exciting Galaxy S25 Ultra rumors and what they could have in store for you.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite

One of the biggest advances coming to the Galaxy S25 Ultra is undoubtedly the new Snapdragon chip. We have heard from several sources that every version of the S25 will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, meaning improved performance for all.

When we were given the chance to run benchmark tests on a reference device running the Snapdragon 8 Elite, we found it to be impressively powerful. Now, it should be noted that the tested device came with 24GB of RAM, but it exceeded every other Android chip currently available. We also saw the chip comes close to exceeding the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip single core score, which is a rarity in itself given the history between Apple and Samsung.

However, it isn't all good news and wonder, as a recently leaked benchmark score is putting a damper on the base Galaxy S25's power. According to a post on X, the basic Galaxy S25 isn't getting the most out of the chip and is falling behind compared to other devices. However, the S25 Ultra might have the solution.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: More RAM

The main reason theorized for the Galaxy S25's apparent low score was the RAM given to the device. With more lanes for data to pass through, more RAM could inherently boost its processing performance. However, there have been two leaks that indicate this won't be such a big issue in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The first leak indicates that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will finally come with 16GB of RAM. The inclusion of more RAM is already pretty great, but it seems that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could leverage the latest UFS 4.1 speeds. These two changes would allow the S25 Ultra to get the most out of the chip and improve the AI experience.

The second leak seemingly confirms this as it reveals the apparent Geekbench score of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. If accurate then it looks like the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be much closer to the tested results we saw in the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: New Galaxy AI features

All that power is necessary to help process the new Galaxy AI features that are tipped to come to the S25 Ultra. Samsung stated that AI would be the main focus of the Galaxy S25 series, so we are hoping to see some impressive AI-assisted features. For instance, something like the Galaxy Z Fold 6's exclusive Sketch to image feature would be impressive.

We have heard about one potential new feature coming for the phones, supposedly that Bixby might be getting equipped with generative AI. This would, in turn, push it to the same level as other AI assistants like ChatGPT, and offer a leg up over Apple Intelligence's improved Siri.

It should also be noted that the Galaxy S25 will certainly be able to use One UI 7, which promises new icons, improved Circle to Search and a faster, more fluid experience. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will need more if it has any chance at stealing the crown from the Pixel 9 Pro XL and its set of AI features.

It's not just AI that is coming to the phones, as it seems Samsung is planning to introduce a couple of other interesting features to be on the lookout for. Firstly, there are indications that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be the first Samsung series with satellite connectivity. Meaning, if the phone is in an area without its standard connection to the network, it could lean on satellite connectivity as a means of communication in the interim.

Not only that, there are indications that updating your phones could be even simpler. According to a recent post, the S25 Ultra will support Android's seamless update feature. This feature essentially replaces the current system where you have to download and then restart the device.

There will undoubtedly be more on the way, and Samsung is likely to offer the same seven years of software support that we have seen in other Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: more ergonomic design

It's all well and good hearing about how the phone will work, but the bigger question is how the phone will look. For the most part, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look pretty similar to the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, there could be some minor differences that are worth looking out for.

Firstly, it looks like Samsung is going with more rounded corners on the device. This might be a turnoff for some, but rounded corners tend to make phones feel more comfortable in the hand and the pocket. The leaked image that revealed this also showed off the S Pen, so the holster will likely still remain.

Another leak has revealed that the S25 Ultra could be the thinest Samsung Ultra model we've seen yet. There are also indications that the bezels might get thinner as well, which will make the minor screen size increase even more impressive.

Finally, we have a good idea of the colors, Samsung will apparently offer the Galaxy S25 Ultra in titanium, black, blue and green. Ross Young has also suggested that titanium versions of jade, blue/black and pink could be in the mix as Galaxy S25 Ultra colors exclusive to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Upscaling games

With all the processing power and leaked benchmark test results for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it's clearly a phone that should have no problem running today's mobile games. However, it looks like Samsung's going to be leaning on yet another tool to enhance the gameplay on its upcoming flagship model.

Frequent leaker @Jukanlosreve on X reveals a new Game Assist option with the Galaxy S25 Ultra that will "create a more enjoyable gameplay experience with game assistants." Essentially what happens with Game Assist is that it will take games that are usually limited to 60Hz, then upscale them to run at 120Hz.

This different and in addition to the current Game Booster mode found in the S24 Ultra, which prioritizes the gaming performance by allocating resources to the GPU. Instead, Game Assist could give the illusion of smoother scrolling and action by upscaling them to 120Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Outlook

There's an argument that smartphones aren't improving as much as they used to, and that is certainly true. However, the changes Samsung is rumored to add will offer some pretty staggering quality-of-life improvements. The real question will be if they are enough to make users purchase the phone, which may cost more than ever, or not.

We believe that features like rounded edges, satellite connectivity and improved performance will be felt by the user, even if they don't realize it at first. Not to mention the rumored changes will make the phone much faster when playing games and performing tasks.

As such, we do not doubt that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will find its way to our best Android phones list, and will more than likely appear on our best Phones list in general. If these above rumors are accurate then upgrading from the S24 Ultra might not be an instant choice, but it is one most users likely won't regret.