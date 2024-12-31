Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark scores reportedly leaked — here's how they stack up to iPhone 16 Pro Max

I can't blame you if you're eagerly anticipating the Galaxy S25 Ultra launch, as it could end up being one of the best phones available. However, a new set of phone benchmarks has surfaced, and they do not look nearly as promising as the previous S25 Ultra benchmark leak. The last ones blew the iPhone 16 Pro Max out of the water, but this one is more mixed.

TECHINFOSOCIALS posted the benchmark scores on X on December 30, showing lackluster numbers. In the single-core test, the Galaxy S25 Ultra scored 3,049; in the multi-core test, it only had 9,793. The last batch of benchmarks for the Galaxy S25 Ultra were better, with 3,148 single-core and 10,236 multi-core.

Samsung S25 UltraSnapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy clocked at 2x 4.47GHz + 6x 3.53GHz. pic.twitter.com/TlaOhIBveJDecember 31, 2024

Here's a look at how the current benchmark compares to the previous one, as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Phones Single Core Multicore Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (current leak) 3,049 9,793 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (previous leak) 3,148 10,236 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3,400 8,341 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2,300 7,249

As you can see in the table above, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark was lower in the most recent test despite using the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, what's surprising is the clock score of the chip in this test. The Snapdragon 8 Elite has a 4.32GHz clock speed based on previous Geekbench tests, but the one in this benchmark is clocked at 4.47GHz for the primary cores.

It's odd that, despite what appears to be an overclocked processor, we saw worse numbers than last time. This test could just be an anomaly; if it were rerun, the results could be better. Suboptimal overclocking could also be affecting the Qualcomm chip's performance.

Another thing to note from this benchmark is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra had 12GB of RAM, so it doesn't look like Samsung will offer 16GB in all Ultra phone versions.

Even if these newer lower numbers were accurate, the multi-core score would handily beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max. And both scores would be a marked improvement over the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's worth remembering that benchmarks aren't the only thing that matters for performance. Optimization is just as important. Battery life is another consideration. Phone companies sometimes cut performance to squeeze extra battery life from a device.

Other notable rumored upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra include a more rounded design, a possibly larger 6.9-inch display and a more powerful 50MP ultrawide camera. It could also offer Qi2 magnetic charging. Stay tuned to our Galaxy S25 Ultra rumors hub for all the latest updates and leaks.