Samsung Galaxy S25 renders leak ahead of Unpacked — and they’re our best look at the upcoming phones

Earlier this week, Samsung officially gave us a date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, accompanied by a teaser image of what appears to show the Galaxy S25 series. Today, however, we’re getting our best look at the upcoming phones courtesy of renowned leaker Evan Blass.

I’ve been keeping a close eye on all the leaks and rumors, but these leaked Galaxy S25 renders show me a startling change for one of them. The Galaxy S25 Ultra in particular stands out in this batch, mainly because of the new design change it appears to incorporate. Instead of retaining the ‘flat’ display look of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, where the corners of the screen appear to be at 90-degree angles, Samsung appears to be favoring rounded corners with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

This slight design change is more in line with what’s currently in place with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, which have rounded corners, too. That’s why the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus leaked renders here don’t jump out at me as much because they look similar to their predecessors.

Another important design change I recognize with the S25 Ultra render is how its frame, which I suspect will continue to use titanium, is also flat all around the phone. This is different from the rounded design that Samsung implements with the left and right edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. I’m not sure if this is the right approach here, just because the rounded edges make the S24 Ultra a bit more comfortable to hold.

And finally, I want to bring your attention to the cameras on the back of the three leaked renders. If you zoom in closer to the main cameras, they appear to match the aesthetics I see in Samsung’s official teaser image below. That’s because they have these concentric circles, whereas the Galaxy S24 series feature a single bezel outlining each camera lens.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Beyond that, the leaked renders also show the S Pen that accompanies the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the hardware in these phones is sure to impress, I’m interested to see what Samsung has in store with Galaxy AI. Last year’s reveal ushered in a new age for the flagship series, but Samsung is going to need to go into overdrive to keep Apple Intelligence and Google AI at bay.

It won’t be long before we know if these leaked renders are really legit because Galaxy Unpacked is slated for January 22. That’s less than two weeks away, where we could also get a surprise in the form of a Galaxy S25 Slim. It’s been an elusive one thus far, but I only need to look at that Galaxy Unpacked teaser again because it shows four different corners. Whether they’re from each of the phones, or just one, it’s something to keep watch for during the livestream.

