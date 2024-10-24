Samsung Galaxy S25 leak just revealed colors for every model

Earlier this week, four possible colors for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra were revealed in the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra color rumors. And now a second rumor from a different source not only confirms those color choices, but also claims to know what colors the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models will appear in next year.

Display analyst Ross Young tipped the colorways on X today (October 24), and his leaks about upcoming phones are usually pretty accurate. Young did confirm that the revealed colors cover the widely available options for the different S25 models. Typically, Samsung also has online exclusives that can be purchased directly from the pone maker. For example, the Galaxy S24 Ultra debuted earlier this year with black, purple and yellow options that were exclusive to the Samsung Store.

The standard S25 and S25 Plus are expected to have similar colors, with Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue and Sparkling Green. The Plus models are also tipped to feature a Midnight Black option.

In contrast, the current Galaxy S24 comes in onyx black, marble grey, cobalt violet and amber yellow with three exclusive colors in jade green, sapphire blue and sandstone orange. Those are the same colors you'll find on the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Finally, S25 colors.S25:Moon Night BlueSilver ShadowSparking BlueSparkling GreenS25+Midnight BlackMoon Night BlueSilver ShadowSparking BlueSparkling GreenS25UTitanium BlackTitanium BlueTitanium GrayTitanium SilverOctober 24, 2024

As reported earlier, the Ultra models get their own "titanium" colorways, similar to how Apple's Pro model iPhones have different "titanium" colors. Next year's hues for the Galaxy S25 Ultra are supposed to include black, blue, gray and silver.

The S24 Ultra has titanium violet and titanium yellow as options with the exclusive options including titanium orange, green and blue. Perhaps Samsung will bring the yellow and violet shades back as one of the exclusive colors for the S25 Ultra.

Most of the leaks surrounding the Galaxy S25 series have surrounded the premium S25 Ultra model, with rumors suggesting rounder corners, larger displays with slimmer bezels and an expected major performance boost from the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 lineup in January this year, and we expect a similar window in 2025. So we could be waiting just three more months for Samsung's mainline of smartphones.

We'll be sure to see more leaks and rumors in the runup that should give us more potential info mull over before the phones are actually in our hands.

