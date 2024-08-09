Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leak — screen size, AI features and more detailed

Samsung is working on the Galaxy S24 FE. This shouldn't surprise you — it has released Fan Edition versions of its last few Galaxy S series phones. The company's French support page recently spilled the beans on the upcoming phone, and a new leak told the entire story.

Android Headlines posted the Samsung phone with almost every detail you could want to know. It looks like Samsung is making critical improvements to the Galaxy S23 FE, including a larger screen, Galaxy AI features, and more.

The phone is reported to come with a large 6.7-inch display, which is a nice bump from the 6.4-inch display offered on the S23 FE. The screen should also be brighter, with a peak of 1,900 nits. A previous leak suggested that the large screen should be covered in Gorilla Glass Victus+ for protection from drops and the other stuff we tend to put our phones through.

Regarding specs, the leak claims will include an Exynos 2400e processor. The leak didn't say how much RAM the phone would come with, but the previous model came with 8GB, so we'd expect at least that much. Storage options didn't come out, but we expect 128GB or more.

The leaked photos showed off the phone in five colors — Graphite, Blue, Silver/White, Green and Yellow. These reportedly don't include the Samsung.com exclusive options, so more options could be available when the phone launches.

While the AH report didn't detail all of the Galaxy AI features, the leaked marketing material has "Galaxy AI" printed front and center, so it will be a significant focus for Samsung's affordable flagship. Generative Edit, Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate are included in the leak, so the big ones will be there.

The price wasn't missing in action from this leak, but I'd have to expect it to be in the $599 range — the same price as the S23 FE. Samsung could bump the price by $50 or $100, but I can't imagine it going higher as that would price it out of the affordable category.

