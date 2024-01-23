Best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases in 2024

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases are an essential purchase if you’re planning on grabbing one of Samsung’s new phones when the models go on sale January 31. That’s because the right case keep your new phone looking that way long after it lands in your hand for the first time.

Mind you, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is pretty durable all on its own, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the back panel while the phone’s 6.2-inch display features Gorilla Armor. That new type of glass is reportedly 4x more scratch resistant than the competition. Still, even with those safeguards, your Galaxy 24 could suffer from dings and scratches if it’s left without a case. And since Samsung now provides seven years of software support, you’re going to want that phone looking good for a longer time.

Our top picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases include options for minimalists just looking for basic form and function as well as those whose phones have to weather more extreme conditions. While some cases offer more drop protection against falls than others, everything on this list can hold up against wear and tear like scratches, cracks, and dirt — and a number of our picks have standout features for seamless integration into your day-to-day life.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases

Best case overall 1. Incipio Duo View at Amazon Best Galaxy S24 case overall Colors: Black

Materials: Recycled plastic

Weight: TBA + 12-foot drop protection

+ Made of recycled materials

+ Lifetime warranty

- Only one color option The Incipio Duo for Galaxy S24 is a solid all-around case, It’s slim and simple, promises 12 feet of drop protection, offers raised bezels to protect your screen, and works with wireless charging. An antimicrobial coating helps keep germs at bay. While the Duo comes only in basic black, Incipio uses recycled material to make this case and offers a lifetime warranty. It’s also one of the most affordable options on our list of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases. Runner-up 2. Mous Limitless 5.0 View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best alternative Colors: Black leather, bamboo, walnut, speckled fabric

Materials: Polycarbonate, microfiber

Weight: 1.5 ounces + MagSafe compatibility

+ Lifetime warranty

- No specific drop protection testing provided

- Pricey Relatively thing and lightweight, the Mous Limitless 5.0 gives you a choice of leather, faux wood, fiber, and fabric finishes. While Mous doesn’t state a specific drop distance, the Limitless 5.0 provides impact protection and ribbed sides for better grip as well as eyelets to attach a strap or sling. Plus, the case is MagSafe compatible for charging and accessories, and Mous offers a lifetime warranty. Best wallet case 3. Torro Leather Case View at Amazon Best wallet case Colors: Black, brown

Materials: Leather

Weight: 3 ounces + MagSafe compatible

+ 3-card holder and cash pocket

+ Built-in stand

- No specific drop protection testing provided The Torro Leather case functions as an all-in-one phone cover, wallet and stand. You can carry up to three credit or ID cards as well as cash. (Samsung’s own wallet case has only one card slot.) You’re also able to fold out Torro’s case to prop up your Galaxy S24 for taking video calls or watching streaming content. The interior case offers some shock absorption, but you shouldn’t count on it for top-tier drop protection. The leather adds a high-end look and is likely to wear a bit over time. Best water protection 4. Spidercase Rugged Waterproof Case View at Amazon Best waterproof case Colors: Black

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.9 ounces + 12-foot drop protection

+ Waterproof design and built-in screen protection

- Bulky for day-to-day use While the Galaxy S24 line is water-resistant — its IP68 rating means it can withstand 30 minutes submerged at a depth of around 5 feet under specific conditions — any prolonged contact with water could still cause damage. The Spidercase Rugged Waterproof case is a solid bet if you spend a lot of time on the water. It’s fully sealed with access to all ports and buttons. It also offers 12 feet of drop protection on dry land while supporting wireless charging and fingerprint unlock. The downside: it’s bulky for daily use. Best thin case 5. Pitaka MagEZ Case 4 View at Amazon View at Amazon Best low-profile case Colors: Black, blue, orange/red

Materials: Polypropylene (black), thermoplastic polyurethane (clear)

Weight: 0.7 ounces + Super thin

+ MagSafe compatible

- No specific drop protection testing provided The Pitaka MagEZ case is a great choice for Galaxy S24 users who want barely-there coverage for their device. The case is only 0.04 inches thick and has a textured grip for minimal slippage. You’ll sacrifice drop protection, so it may not be the best choice if you’ve got a case of butterfingers. The MagEZ case comes in three colors, including basic black, and is compatible with MagSafe chargers as well as a handful of products in the Pitaka ecosystem, like a magnetic wallet and car mount. Best kickstand 6. UAG Plasma XTE View at Amazon Best kickstand case Colors: Black

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethene

Weight: 1.4 ounces + Built-in kickstand

+ 20-foot drop rating

+ Wireless charging compatibility

- Only one color choice UAG makes highly durable cases, and the Plasma XTE offers top-notch protection with day-to-day utility. In addition to wireless charging compatibility, the case’s integrated kickstand folds out when you want to watch streaming content or take video calls in either landscape or portrait mode; when not in use, the kickstand lays flush with the case. The Plasma XTE offers 20-foot drop protection and raised bevels around the screen, so your phone should be safe from most falls. UAG’s Plasma XTE is a bit bulkier than some cases on our list, but it has a lower profile than other rugged alternatives. Best clear case 7. Zagg Crystal Palace Case View at Amazon Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.6 ounces + Shows off Galaxy S24’s look

+ 13-foot drop protection

+ Made partly out of recycled materials

- Plain appearance A clear phone case may not be the most interesting choice, but the Crystal Palace case offers solid protection while allowing the color of your Galaxy S24 to shine. Zagg’s version is slim and lightweight, but it’s reinforced with graphene and will hold up against drops of up to 13 feet. The case is made of mostly recycled materials and promises anti-yellowing. Plus, Zagg offers a limited lifetime warranty against wear and tear. Samsung's best case 8. Samsung Standing Grip Case View at Best Buy View at Speck Products View at Samsung Best Samsung case Colors: Taupe, blue, violet

Materials: Silicone

Weight: TBA + Low-profile fit

+ Built-in kickstand and grip strap

+ Uses recycled materials

- No specific drop protection testing provided The Samsung Standing Grip case has a built-in hand strap for holding on to and carrying your Galaxy S24. That strap doubles as a kickstand for watching videos in landscape mode. The case is simple, relatively thin, and made with grippy silicone that protects against dings and scratches. Samsung doesn’t provide any drop protection claims for its case so hold on tight. Color and style 9. Pela Samsung Galaxy S24 Case Check Amazon View at Pela Most stylish case Colors: Dozens of designs and colors

Materials: Biopolymer

Weight: TBA + Slim design and unique patterns

+ Made of compostable materials

- May not be as protective as other options Pela cases are a top choice for users who prioritize style or environmentally conscious products — or both. Pela’s Galaxy S24 cases are made of a flexible polymer that’s fully compostable and come in a wide range of colors and prints. The case is soft for easy grip and flexible for taking on and off your phone. While Pela doesn’t promise the best protection on the market, it does list drop testing of up to 20 feet on its website.

What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases

Before you buy your new Galaxy S24 case, make sure that you’ve selected one that fits your phone. The Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are both larger than the Galaxy S24, and the Ultra has square corners rather than rounded edges. Cases made for those models — as well as the previous generation of Galaxy S23 phones— won’t fit your standard S24.

Aside from the fit, here are a few other considerations that make the best Galaxy S24 cases:

Profile: If you’re a minimalist who carries their phone in a pocket, consider thin, low-profile cases over more rugged options. Just know that you may sacrifice some protection.

If you’re a minimalist who carries their phone in a pocket, consider thin, low-profile cases over more rugged options. Just know that you may sacrifice some protection. Drop protection: Most phone drops occur from about 4 feet, so if you’re especially prone to letting your phone out of your grip, look for cases that promise drop protection of 4 feet or more.

Most phone drops occur from about 4 feet, so if you’re especially prone to letting your phone out of your grip, look for cases that promise drop protection of 4 feet or more. Price: Our picks include Galaxy S24 cases at a range of prices, from $35 for those on a budget to $75 for those willing to spend. There are cheaper (and more expensive) options out there, but we’ve included a representative range of what’s available.

Our picks include Galaxy S24 cases at a range of prices, from $35 for those on a budget to $75 for those willing to spend. There are cheaper (and more expensive) options out there, but we’ve included a representative range of what’s available. Features: The most basic cases protect your Galaxy S24 from dings and scratches, but if you have more niche uses for your phone, you may want to consider models that have kickstands or MagSafe accessory compatibility.

The most basic cases protect your Galaxy S24 from dings and scratches, but if you have more niche uses for your phone, you may want to consider models that have kickstands or MagSafe accessory compatibility. Aesthetics: Your case can add style and character to your Galaxy S24, and there are options for those who prefer a low-profile, neutral option as well as for those who want a pattern or design that stands out.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases

To come up with our list of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases, we consider both word-of-mouth recommendations and in-depth research into case features, such as drop protection, appearance, unique functionality, and cost. Our picks include cases that fit a variety of user needs, preferences, and price points.