Samsung Galaxy A56 official renders may have just leaked — here’s your first look

New leaked renders have given us what could be our first official look at Samsung's next generation of mid-range phones.

With Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on the horizon, there is a lot of focus on the Galaxy S25 series. However, with all this focus it's easy to miss some of the other products in Samsung's line-up; like the mid-range A-series. There are indications that Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy A56 soon and a new leak might have given us our first full look at the device.

According to Android Authority, the renders come from a certification from China's Telecom Regulatory Authority, TENAA. If accurate then the phone would match other leaks found on the internet, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6-inspired camera block. The images also show off the Key Island that Samsung has used on the Galaxy A15, A25 and the Galaxy A55.

(Image credit: TENAA)

Unfortunately, the leak doesn't have any details regarding the Galaxy A56's specs. However, we have seen a lot of those details hinted elsewhere — suggesting it will feature an Exynos 1580 chip and an AMOLED display. There are also indications the phone will include three cameras: a 50 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP, although we don't know what configuration these will take.

The bigger question at this point is if the phone will be released in the U.S. The prior model, the Galaxy A55, was never launched in the United States as Samsung didn't want to cannibalize the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 FE sales. However, we will likely learn more at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked. Not only that, we also expect to hear more about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the next generation of Galaxy Watches.

The Galaxy A56 promises to be a pretty decent mid-range phone, but the lack of information regarding release or price makes it hard to get invested. For the time being, we will have to wait and see if the Galaxy A56 can stand as competition for the wildly popular Google Pixel 8a or if it will fall short.

