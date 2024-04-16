All of these Samsung phones are getting Galaxy AI features with major One UI 6.1 update

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S24, the company released some exciting new Galaxy AI features that really changed the phone's capabilities. However, older Samsung phones were left out in the cold for a while. That's changing, though, as the firm announced plans to expand Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 5 and Tab S8.

The move isn't a huge surprise, as we recently learned that even older phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 would get Galaxy AI with some limitations, so it makes sense for the phones from 2022 to get the new feature, too. This expansion supplements the update that gave Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S23.

Which devices are getting Galaxy AI?

In total, Samsung is rolling out the Galaxy AI update to eight devices released in 2022. All of the major phones and tablets are covered, so if you purchased a new phone two years ago, you should be getting the new goodies.

Here's the complete new list of devices slated to get Galaxy AI features after this announcement:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy AI features are coming with the One UI 6.1 update. Samsung says the update will drop in early May, so owners of these phones and tablets won't have to wait too long to get play with the new features.

Which Galaxy AI features are coming?

It looks like Samsung is bringing all of the major Galaxy AI features to the S22, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and Tab S8 series of devices. If you're excited to try out Circle to Search, Chat Assist, or any of the other features Samsung has been showing off for the newer Galaxy S24 phones, you'll definitely want to snag this update as soon as it launches for your device.

Here's the full list of Galaxy AI features coming to Samsung's 2022 devices:

Circle to Search with Google

Chat Assist

Interpreter

Live Translate

Note Assist

Transcript Assist

Browsing Assist

Generative Edit

Edit Suggestion

AI-Generated Wallpaper

The update only has one feature missing: Instant Slow-Mo. It appears that the older processors in 2022's devices can't handle the load it requires. While it would be nice for all of the features to come, Samsung is going above and beyond by offering this many new features to older devices, so it's hard to complain. We've even tried out a number of Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and found them to work just as good.