All of these Samsung phones are getting Galaxy AI features with major One UI 6.1 update

News
By Dave LeClair
published

You can add the Galaxy S22 lineup to the list

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in hand.
(Image credit: Future)

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S24, the company released some exciting new Galaxy AI features that really changed the phone's capabilities. However, older Samsung phones were left out in the cold for a while. That's changing, though, as the firm announced plans to expand Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 5 and Tab S8

The move isn't a huge surprise, as we recently learned that even older phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 would get Galaxy AI with some limitations, so it makes sense for the phones from 2022 to get the new feature, too. This expansion supplements the update that gave Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S23.

Which devices are getting Galaxy AI?

In total, Samsung is rolling out the Galaxy AI update to eight devices released in 2022. All of the major phones and tablets are covered, so if you purchased a new phone two years ago, you should be getting the new goodies.

Here's the complete new list of devices slated to get Galaxy AI features after this announcement:

  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S22+
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Tab S8
  • Galaxy Tab S8+
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy AI features are coming with the One UI 6.1 update. Samsung says the update will drop in early May, so owners of these phones and tablets won't have to wait too long to get play with the new features.

Which Galaxy AI features are coming?

It looks like Samsung is bringing all of the major Galaxy AI features to the S22, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and Tab S8 series of devices. If you're excited to try out Circle to Search, Chat Assist, or any of the other features Samsung has been showing off for the newer Galaxy S24 phones, you'll definitely want to snag this update as soon as it launches for your device.

Here's the full list of Galaxy AI features coming to Samsung's 2022 devices:

  • Circle to Search with Google
  • Chat Assist
  • Interpreter
  • Live Translate
  • Note Assist
  • Transcript Assist
  • Browsing Assist
  • Generative Edit
  • Edit Suggestion
  • AI-Generated Wallpaper

The update only has one feature missing: Instant Slow-Mo. It appears that the older processors in 2022's devices can't handle the load it requires. While it would be nice for all of the features to come, Samsung is going above and beyond by offering this many new features to older devices, so it's hard to complain. We've even tried out a number of Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and found them to work just as good.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 241 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Blue...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 7a
3
Google Pixel Unlocked Phones
Amazon
$499
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

See more Phones News