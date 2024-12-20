New Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim leak hints at a remarkably skinny phone

At some point in the first half of 2025, Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S25 Slim, a thinner Galaxy phone similar to the much rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Up until now though, we haven't seen any reports of how thin the device might actually be. Thanks to regular Samsung leaker Ice Universe we now have at least a range.

The tipster posted on Weibo that the the Galaxy S25 Slim "thickness may be 6.x mm" (machine translated). It appears they don't know exactly how thick but it will be between 6mm and 6.9mm.

For reference, the thinnest non-folding Galaxy phone right now is the Galaxy S24, which is 7.6mm thick, the same as the S23 and S23 Plus. Even at a max 6.9mm, the S25 Slim would still be remarkably skinnier than any current Galaxy handset.

Allegedly, Apple wants the iPhone 17 Air to be 6mm or slimmer. That would be vastly thinner than the iPhone 16, which comes in at 7.8mm.

The Galaxy S25 Slim would not be Samsung's skinniest non-folding phone, however. In 2015 the company launched the mid-range Galaxy A8 in China with an astounding 5.8mm depth, slimmer than other phones from the time, including the 6.3mm A7 and 6.7mm Galaxy Alpha (h/t Digital Trends). A global version launched in 2018 that somehow added three millimeters back on to the device, making it 8.4mm thick.

Adding in foldables reveals a different skinny story with the thinnest phone in the world going to the Honor Magic V3. That handset measure 9.2mm when closed, but just 4.4mm when opened.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, meanwhile, comes in at a heftier 12.1mm when closed but drops more than half to 5.6mm when opened.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is not expected to debut with the S25 Ultra in January. Instead, rumors point to a spring launch, possibly in April.

