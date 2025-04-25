Galaxy Z Flip Xe could be the name for Samsung's first budget foldable flip phone

Samsung is almost certainly working on an affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, which we assumed would be called the Galaxy Z Flip FE. However, new rumors have emerged suggesting that the company will call its upcoming affordable flip phone the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Xe.

If you're unfamiliar with the term Xe, it's pronounced the same way as the letter Z. So the phone would essentially be pronounced "ga-luhk-zee Zee Flip Zee." That's a mouthful of the letter Z — more than most brands typically use in a lifetime.

As for the origin of this rumor, it stems from a phone with the model number SM-F761 regarding carrier eSIM compatibility spotted by SammyGuru. This model number has been associated with the rumored affordable clamshell phone for some time, so we are confident that it is indeed the budget-friendly phone.

However, instead of being listed as the Galaxy Z Flip FE, it is listed as the Galaxy Z Flip Xe.

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

The name Galaxy Z Flip FE was never officially announced by Samsung, so we can't actually say the company changed the name. It may have always been intended to call the phone this Z-riddled name. Or this rumor could be inaccurate.

It's worth noting that these databases can be inaccurate with names, as they may use abbreviations or shorthand for the device. It could even be a codename, though it does not hide the device very well if that's the case.

Regardless of what Samsung calls its affordable Z Flip phone, we likely won't see the device until the end of 2025, as the latest rumors suggest it will launch in Q4, months after the more expensive and powerful Galaxy Z Flip 7.

