Google is giving away Gemini's best paid features for free — here's the tools you can try now

Google is taking Gemini to the next level and giving users more for free, as the company announced new upgrades today (March 13) aimed to make Gemini even more useful and personal.

Upgrades include tailoring the chatbot’s responses based on users’ search history, enhancing deep research and improving its connectivity with Google’s suite of apps.

Google search history integration

(Image credit: Google)

Gemini is getting more personal, which is the most significant update. New personalized responses, powered by Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental), let Gemini now reference your Google Search history to deliver more relevant answers. Don’t worry, it asks for your permission before diving in. Letting Gemini have access to your search history lets the chatbot tailor its suggestions based on what it knows about your interests.



Activating this feature begins in the Gemini app by opting into “Personalization (experimental).” This option is not permanent. If you give it a try and change your mind, you can disconnect it.

Deep Research just got smarter

(Image credit: Google)

First introduced in December, Deep Research was designed to help users analyze information, synthesize reports and explore topics more easily with greater speed. Today, Google is rolling out Deep Research powered by Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, enabling users to generate detailed multi-page reports on virtually any topic in minutes.

This upgrade improves Gemini’s ability to plan, search, reason, analyze and report—essentially becoming a full-fledged AI research assistant. Users can see how Gemini “thinks” as it browses the web, providing greater transparency into how it gathers and interprets information.

Best of all, Gemini Deep Research is now free for all users, with Gemini Advanced subscribers getting extended capabilities.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking upgrades

(Image credit: Google)

The 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental) model, which enhances Gemini’s reasoning, efficiency, and speed, now includes a 1 million token context window for Gemini Advanced users.

In other words, Gemini can process and analyze much larger datasets, making it even more capable for complex problem-solving and long-form content generation.

Additionally, Gemini can now handle file uploads, allowing users to interact with documents and retrieve insights more effectively.

Connected apps bring seamless AI assistance

(Image credit: Google)

Google is also expanding Gemini’s reach within its own ecosystem. The AI assistant can now connect with Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and Photos, enabling users to make complex multi-app requests in a single prompt.

For example, you can ask Gemini:

"Look up an easy cookie recipe on YouTube, add the ingredients to my shopping list, and find grocery stores that are still open nearby."

In the coming weeks, Google Photos will be added to this integration, making it easier to recall past events or organize personal memories through Gemini.

Custom Gems for everyone

(Image credit: Google)

Another big win for users is that Gems, the custom AI assistants that specialize in specific tasks, are now rolling out for free.

Whether you need a meal planner, language tutor, or workout coach, Gems let you create a personalized AI assistant tailored to your needs. Users can even upload files when creating Gems, giving them even more context and functionality.

Privacy remains a priority

(Image credit: Google)

With these personalization features, Google emphasizes that privacy and user control are built in.

Gemini will only use your Search history when you’ve explicitly enabled it and will always display a clear banner when personalization is active. Users can manage and delete their data at any time.

How to try the New Gemini features

These upgrades are rolling out starting today and will be available to users worldwide in over 40 languages.

Gemini’s personalization feature is available on the web and will gradually expand to mobile.