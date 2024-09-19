Android 15 on Samsung Galaxy phones just hit another setback — what you need to know

When will Android 15 arrive? According to the latest rumors we may see the operating system land on Pixel phones from October 15. But what about if you’re a devoted owner of a Samsung Galaxy phone? Well it sounds like you might have to wait a bit longer for your upgrade.

9to5Google has pointed out that the OneUI 7 beta, which would bring a beta version of Android 15 to Galaxy phones, is now a month behind schedule. We’ve previously heard that OneUI 7 beta was being delayed indefinitely, after missing its mid-July release date and suffering some multiple delays in the aftermath.

Now it sounds like Samsung has no firm plans on when it will actually release the update. According to a moderator on Samsung’s community forums (via SamMobile), the rollout date for OneUI 7 beta will be revealed “once the decision is made”.

It’s doubtful Samsung leadership doesn’t have some idea on when OneUI 7 beta will be released. So it’s likely that decisions that have been made, or ongoing discussions, are being kept close to their chest until something concrete can be announced. The last thing Samsung would want is to announce something, then have to delay it again.

But, unfortunately, if there’s still a lot of uncertainty about the release of the OneUI 7 beta, then it doesn’t bode well for the final version. Software undergoes public beta testing for a reason, and short gaps between the release of the beta and the stable version feels like a recipe for disaster — a disaster of buggy features and broken experiences that nobody wants.

It probably doesn’t help that Google seems to have been having some issues getting Android 15 ready this year either. The software didn’t launch with the Pixel 9, as is customary, and still hasn’t started rolling out to Pixel phones. That’s despite already being completed and sent off to the Android Open Source Project. This definitely isn’t aiding Samsung’s OneUI 7 woes, even if it’s not the direct cause of them.

We should hopefully find out more by Samsung’s Developer Conference, which is scheduled for October 3. It’s essentially Samsung’s version of WWDC or Google I/O, and that means OneUI 7 should be getting some kind of spotlight. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, though.

