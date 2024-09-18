Can you get RCS messaging on your iPhone? Here's how to find out and enable it in iOS 18

With iOS 18 officially launching this week, the iPhone operating system update is bringing a ton of new features including support for Rich Communications Services (RCS) in the Messages app.

However, just because your iPhone can now send RCS messages, it doesn't mean that your network carrier will support that ability. RCS needs to be enabled by your carrier.

RCS is something of a replacement for SMS and MMS that have become outdated. Unlike Apple's iMessage, RCS is meant to work within your standard texting app while still offering read receipts and live typing indicators.

With it coming to iPhones, Apple owners can finally send high-quality images and videos to Android users and vice-versa via RCS messaging instead of the highly compressed imagery that currently happens. Android to iOS messages will still have the green bubble but now the Messages app will read "Text Message - RCS" in the feed.

Fortunately, Apple has a list on their Wireless Carrier Support page, which outlines what carriers support RCS on your iPhone.

In the United States, the big three carriers — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon — support RCS out of the gate. However, when you get into smaller carriers it's all over the map. Some like the T-Mobile supported Metro and U.S. cellular do have RCS support, but others like Ryan Reynold's Mint Mobile and Boost Mobile don't currently support RCS.

Outside of the US, some carriers in Canada, Europe and Asia provide RCS support but it's not universal. In general, the larger carriers appear to offer RCS.

How to get RCS messaging on your iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

To get RCS messaging you'll need to update your iPhone to iOS 18. Once that's done, you can enable RCS by:

1. Open Settings

2. Tap Apps.

3. Tap Messages

4. Select RCS Messaging under Text Messaging

5. Now tap the toggle next to RCS Messaging

You should see RCS as an option. If you don't see it, it means your carrier doesn't support RCS yet.

Additionally, your carrier needs to send out an update that enables support on your iPhone. During the last few months, these carrier updates only came out with new iOS 18 beta builds. If RCS isn't available yet, you might need to wait for a carrier update. Otherwise, more carriers should be adding RCS support in the coming months.

The iOS 18 update is available to download now as long as you have an iPhone XR or later. If you haven't updated yet, you can do so by going to Settings — General — Software Update.

