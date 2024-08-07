Samsung's version of Android 15 reportedly not coming any time soon — what you need to know

Numerous reports from reliable leakers had Samsung's One UI 7 Android 15 skin launching in beta toward the end of July or early August. July has already ended, and there are no signs that Samsung will release a beta soon.

An X post from leaker Ice Universe claims that Samsung is not planning on launching the beta "in the near future." Chun Bhai, another leaker, responded that it had been delayed indefinitely (h/t 9to5 Google).

What's unclear is whether or not the delay is related to Android 15 or Samsung struggling with its own One UI portion of the update.

Last week, it was leaked that Pixel 9 phones, launching on August 13 at the Made by Google event, won't have Android 15 out of the box. This differs from normal Pixel releases, which typically have the next Android iteration baked in.

The fourth Android 15 beta was just released a couple of weeks ago, which hints that the full Android 15 update could arrive at any time but doesn't auger a specific release date.

If Samsung is behind on One UI 7, it could be related to the One UI 6.1.1 update, which is having a delayed rollout. The full update might launch this month or sometime in September when the budget-friendly Samsung A35 releases.

Typically, Samsung releases its version of Android in October, so there is time for things to change, and Samsung could drop a beta release in September. For now, though, things appear to be behind schedule.

At the same time, Ice Universe is a regular Samsung leaker, and they've been promoting One UI 7 for the Galaxy S25 for weeks now. We imagine that even if it doesn't launch in the usual timeframe, it should be in time for the January release of Samsung's flagship phone series.

