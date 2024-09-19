Preordered iPhone 16? There’s a better way to track it than using Apple’s website — here’s how

Many customers will be waiting for their pre-ordered iPhone 16 with bated breath. While it can be stressful, there is an easy way to track your new phone as it makes its way to you.

Apple recently opened pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series, with the first orders expected to arrive around September 20. Waiting for a new phone can be tedious and stressful, and Apple isn't much help. This is due to Apple's order tracker, which tends to list the phone as "preparing to ship" until closer to the release date. However, there is another way to track your phone in real-time.

The best way to get detailed tracking data is to go directly to the UPS site, which tracks your device's movements, regardless of what Apple's site says. The normal way to do this is to use UPS' Track by Reference Number, which is typically the phone number listed on your Apple order, but without the last two numbers. However, UPS has changed the feature in recent years to up security, so it isn't the best option available.

(Image credit: Future)

The better option is enrolling in the UPS My Choice feature. This service automatically shows all the packages coming to your address, including the new iPhone 16. There are two tiers for the service, with the first being free to use and the second costing $19.99 a year. The feature has a few other benefits if you happen to use the service a lot, including changing the delivery date with ease.

There's plenty to be excited about with the release of the iPhone 16 series, including the new A18 chip, which dwarfed the Geekbench scores for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Google Pixel 9. There are also several camera upgrades for both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, including spatial photo and video support. Not to mention the eventual release of Apple Intelligence, which will help to vastly improve the experience when it is released.

It should be noted that not all phones will have been handed over to UPS just yet, so you might not see your order just yet. In the meantime, we have a full breakdown of everything announced during Apple's Glowtime event.

