Visible just dropped an amazing Black Friday deal — save $145 on a year of unlimited data

Giving someone a phone as a gift is easy, especially with the best Black Friday phone deals offering some notable discounts on some of our favorite phones. But getting them the wireless service so that they can use that phone is a trickier proposition.

Visible is looking to remove that hurdle with a holiday promotion that lets you buy a year of wireless service for somebody else. Even better, paying annually at Visible lets you lower the monthly cost of that service compared to if you were paying on month-to-month basis.

was $540 now $395 at Visible Visible is letting you gift a full year of its wireless coverage to another person by paying for that year in advance. The advantage to paying for the full year is that it gives you a discount off the usual monthly rate. In the case of Visible Plus — the better of Visible's two unlimited data plans — you save $145 off the regular cost with a $395 upfront payment. Visible's offer runs through December 19.

Under Visible's service offer, you pick one of the carrier's two unlimited data plans — the regular Visible plan or the more perk filled Visible Plus. A full year of the Visible plan costs $275, which works out to $25 less than 12 monthly payments of the $25/month plan. The bigger savings can be had for a full year of Visible Plus at $395. That's $145 over what you'd pay with the regular $45 monthly rate.

I evaluate the best cell phone plans for Tom's Guide, and I rate Visible Plus as the best unlimited data plan you can get from any carrier. Not only is the plan reasonably priced, but you get perks such as faster Ultra Wideband 5G through Verizon's network. (Visible is owned by Verizon.) Visible Plus plans also include free coverage for a smartwatch, unlimited mobile hotspot data and one-day global pass for using your plan when you travel overseas.

Regardless of which plan you pick, you supply the name and some other information about who's getting the wireless service, and Visible will contact them and walk them through set-up.

Visible's offer is particularly compelling for parents looking to make sure an older child is covered with an unlimited data plan for the next year. It could also be helpful if you have an older parent, and you want to give them the gift of covering their wireless phone costs for the next year.

If paying for a year of service up front doesn't sound appealing, Visible has another offer going on right now where anyone who signs up for Visible's service can lower their monthly rate for the next 24 months. Using code 'SAVE24' at sign up, you can drop the monthly cost of a Visible plan by $5 to $20/month. The Visible Plus plan drops by $10 to $35/month. In either case, you'll also get a $25 gift card if you bring your phone with your current number to Visible.

Whichever deal you opt for, you're going to enter the new year with a very affordable unlimited plan locked into place.