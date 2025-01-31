The best unlimited data plan just dropped 33% — but you've got to act now

You've got a few hours left to take advantage of one of the best deals on wireless phone coverage that we've seen for some time. Visible, which has the best unlimited data plan overall based on our research, will cut $15 off the monthly rate of that plan for the next 25 months — but that deal disappears as the clock strikes midnight PT tonight (January 31).

Specifically, the Visible Plus plan will normally cost you $45/month. Sign up for service at Visible with the 'SWITCH25' sign-up code, though, and Visible cuts that rate down to $30 for the next 25 months. That's a savings of $375 once the discounted rate expires in early 2027.

Our favorite cell phone plan for unlimited data gets a significant discount, where Visible will cut the monthly rate by $15 for the next 25 months when you use the 'SWITCH25' code to sign up for the carrier's service. The cheaper Visible plan drops $5 a month to $20 with the same sign-up code. You'll have to act quickly, though, as the deal expires on January 31.

That's not the only plan Visible is discounting as part of this promotion. The standard Visible unlimited data plan drops from $25/month to $20 for 25 months when you use the 'SWITCH25' sign-up code.

Of Visible's two plans, we favor Visible Plus, as it offers more benefits to subscribers. With the standard Visible unlimited plan, your traffic can be slowed at any time when there's a lot of congestion on the network. Visible Plus subscribers are guaranteed 50GB of premium data every month.

Visible is owned by Verizon and uses the network of its parent company for service. That includes 5G service, with Visible Plus subscribers able to access Verizon's fast Ultra Wideband 5G network where available. (The regular Visible plan also has 5G coverage on Verizon's nationwide network, which isn't as fast as Ultra Wideband.) Other Visible Plus plan perks include HD video streaming, The ability to use their plan when traveling in Canada and Mexico, a Global Pass that offers a day of data coverage when you travel overseas, and the ability to call 30-plus countries at no additional cost.

I've reviewed Visible and tested the carrier's network in the past and found that network coverage is consistent — if occasionally slower — with what Verizon customers can expect. Visible provides tech support entirely through its app, so you have to be comfortable with virtual interactions instead of in-person help at a brick-and-mortar store to get the most from the service.

Visible has been one of the best phone carriers when it comes to driving down the cost of unlimited data. With this soon-to-expire deal, you can bring the cost of your monthly phone service even further.