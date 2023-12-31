New Motorola Razr+ teased to get 3 huge upgrades — here’s what we know

It appears that the Motorola Razr+ (2024) will be getting three considerable upgrades: a redesign, new internals, and AI capabilities. This information comes from a post made by Lenovo China’s head of Mobile devices, Chen Jin , on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

According to the post, it appears that the Motorola Razr+ will be equipped with a chipset that is powerful enough to handle AI-related tasks. It has been hinted that this could mean that the phone will come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, or at least an equivalent in power.

There are also indications that the Motorola Razr+ (2024) will see a design overhaul that will hopefully follow a similar trend as the changes between the Motorola Razr (2023) and the Razr+. The Plus model included a larger 3.6-inch external quick-view screen which made using the phone far easier. Hopefully, the next iteration will continue to improve user experience and the functionality of the external screen.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Our pros of previous models focused primarily on the design, camera, and battery life as the major bonuses for the phone. The battery retaining its fast charge and lifespan is important, and using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will probably help — given slabs sporting this new chip tend to have better battery life than many other phones on the market.

We also would like to see the main camera's low light functionality improved, as this was an issue in our review of the Motorola Razr+ (2023). This is an easy to fix issue with the inclusion of AI, as we've seen it improve the camera output and quality. For instance, it is one of the major features of Samsung’s new One UI 6.2 and Samsung Gauss AI.

It is important to note that we do not currently know if these features will be included in phones released outside of China, and that these are currently rumors. We will know more when Motorola officially reveals the phone, but for now, color us excited.