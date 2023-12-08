Our favorite flip phone gets a new look — and it’s the color of the year

The Motorola Razr+ caught our eye earlier this year when the foldable flip phone featured a larger cover screen, vegan leather case and other improvements to its cameras and battery life. And now the Razr+ figures to be even more eye-catching, with a brand new color joining the mix of options.

Starting next week, Motorola will sell the Razr+ in a new color called Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. Joining the current color options of Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta, this new option features a peach hue that “has a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community and collaboration,” according to a joint statement by Motorola and Pantone . Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz also happens to be the Pantone Color Institute’s choice for color of the year for 2023.

This is actually the second consecutive year that have partnered on the design tweak. The companies said that the partnership is designed to allow customers to “express” themselves with device colors that match their aesthetic. However, the partnership centers solely on the handsets’ color and doesn’t bring any new features or components to the already-available Motorola smartphones.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Not that the Razr+ was hurting for new features. The phone impressed us earlier this year with a 3.6-inch exterior screen that’s big enough to run apps let alone offer notifications and double as a view-finder when you’re snapping selfies with the Razr+’s main cameras. A Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset delivers strong performance, and features a solid build with no gap visible when the phone is snapped shut. All those factors helped the Razr+ top the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as one of the best foldable phones of the year among devices that mimicked the flip phones of a generation ago.

In other parts of the world, including the U.K. and Australia, the Razr+ is sold as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra . That model is getting the Peach Fuzz treatment, too, as is the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, a midrange device sold in Europe for €399.

The Razr+ cost $999 when it debuted in the U.S. earlier this year. (The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra costs £1,049 and AU$1,499 in the U.K. and Australia, respectively.) Right now, U.S. shoppers can get the Razr+ for $699 , a $300 discount that we’re hoping extends to the Peach Fuzz version of the phone when it arrives.

Motorola’s Peach Fuzz handsets will start shipping on December 12. You can pre-order them now on the Motorola website. We dare you not to sing the Peaches song from the Super Mario Bros. movie as you do.