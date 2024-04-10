New Motorola Edge teased for April 16 announcement — what's a smARTphone?

Motorola will release another member of the Edge family on April 16, according to a recent teaser.

Motorola posted on X to confirm that a device would launch on April 16, revealing a teaser image for the next device. The post shows off what appears to be a leather texture under the heading “Intelligence meets art.” This mention of Art is also repeated in one of the tags, which says #smARTphone, and another suggests this phone will be a part of the Edge family.

We see beauty in every detail. 04.16.2024 #hellomoto #edgefamily #smARTphone pic.twitter.com/AqBgQA8IibApril 9, 2024 See more

There isn't much detail on which phone will likely be released, however, there is some speculation that we could instead see three new phones added. We recently saw the Edge 50 Pro release in India, and there are rumors about a fusion model as well as the flagship model, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (which could also be the Edge 50 Pro)

(Image credit: GSM Arena)

Aside from the claims that the Edge 50 Ultra will be an AI phone, the confirmed specs have been limited. The X50 Ultra, the phone's Chinese version, is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. However, there is some confusion over this as there are indications that the Edge 50 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. We have heard that the phone will come with a 50 MP main camera, a 12mm Ultrawide, and a 72mm 3x Periscope zoom lens.

We know more about the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which already debuted in India. The phone includes a 6.7-inch 144Hz OLED screen, a triple camera setup including a 50MP main camera, a 10MP 3x Zoom and a 13MP Ultrawide. The big push for the device was the Pantone-graded screen, claimed to be the first of its kind, that promises better photos and visuals. Finally, the phone has several AI features, including AI Enhanced Images and AI stability Assistance.

The final device, the Edge 50 Fusion, has little information besides a video released by known leaker Evan Bless. It appears that it will be a bit of a step down when it comes to hardware, with GSMArena listing it as only having a Snapdragon 6 gen 1 chip and a rear dual camera.

For now, there is little we can do other than wait and see what Motorola announces. But it looks like Motorola is in for a very interesting 2024. In fact, the Motorola Edge Plus (2024) could beat all other flagship phones this year. We will keep you posted on the reveals as they happen.

