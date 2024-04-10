iPhone 16 Pro Max rumored to feature an upgraded camera — and extra-long battery life

By Richard Priday
published

Bumper iPhone 16 leak reveals new colors, battery life improvements and extra-large storage

Unofficial renders of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max from the front and back
(Image credit: MacRumors)

A series of iPhone 16 rumors from Weibo, spotted by Yeux1122 on Korean blogging site Naver, tip some exciting upcoming changes. Especially for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

They start by mentioning the alleged two new colors for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: Desert Yellow and Cement Gray. While an alternative source describes the new color as Rose, it sounds as if this year's signature color will be a pink-gold of some variety, and that we'll get a new gray/silver option to replace the Natural Titanium option seen on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The new iPhones will also feature longer battery life according to yeux1122, apparently over 30 hours. This fits with previous claims that Apple will be installing larger batteries in both iPhone 16 Pro models and the standard iPhone 16, though there will be a smaller one for the Plus compared to the iPhone 15 Plus. As a result, we'd imagine this 30-hour claim will apply to at least the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as it will have the largest battery, though hopefully it'll be true for more of the models too.

Extra upgrades for the Pros

Speaking of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it's apparently going to use a 48MP main camera based on Sony's IMX903 sensor, and will feature a combination of 1 glass and 7 plastic lens parts for better performance. The way this rumor's worded makes it sound as if this won't be a change that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will receive, which would be unusual but not unprecedented. Apple's given previous Pro Max iPhones more advanced cameras compared to the Pro, including currently with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's exclusive 5x telephoto camera.

yeux1122 also mentions there will be a 2TB storage option for the Pros, something we’ve heard from a previous source. This is a huge amount of storage for a phone, but could be handy for users who take tons of photos and video, especially in Apple’s dense ProRAW and ProRes formats.

Lastly, the Naver post repeats the claim that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays respectively. This would be the first size increase for the iPhone since the iPhone 12 series, and make the Pro Max larger than any of its Android rivals, so it could be the biggest upgrade to this year's iPhones of any rumored so far.

Sadly we will still have to wait until September in all likelihood before Apple actually shows off this year's iPhones, and what changes have in fact been made. To ensure you're up to speed before then, read our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max rumor guides.

Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.