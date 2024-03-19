Motorola Edge 50 Pro announcement coming on April 3 — and it’s tipped to have some impressive AI features

Motorola’s next flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, will be announced on April 3 in India and is coming with a host of amazing features.

It should be noted that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to have different names depending on location. For instance, in the US the phone is likely to be called the Motorola Edge Plus (2024) meanwhile in China it is expected to be known as the Motorola X50 Ultra. Currently, there has been no mention of release dates for any of these devices.

According to the Indian e-commerce site Flipkart, and Motorola's teasers on X, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with new AI features, including an AI wallpaper generator. So far this feature appears to be very similar to the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8's AI wallpaper generators and will likely work in the same way.

AI-powered camera improvements

Motorola has also put a fair bit of focus into using AI to improve its cameras with the announcement of two features.

The first, called "AI Enhanced Images," promises to up the quality of any image captured on the phone.

The Second, called "AI Adaptive Stabilization," will reportedly offer shake-free outputs and give customers the highest clarity while using the 50x Hybrid Zoom.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

On the hardware side, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This same screen will come with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and claims to be the world's first Pantone-validated screen.

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pantone-validated might not be a phrase many would have heard, as it refers to the method used by artists, manufacturers, and printers to select and match colors easily. When it comes to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, it would mean true-to-life colors on the screen and for any captured image.

Speaking of the cameras, there isn’t much official information. However, Motorola has confirmed the Pantone-validated triple rear camera setup will include a 50MP main camera. Outside of official statements, a leak from known tipster Abhishek Yadav has suggested that the phone will also come with a 13 MP ultrawide camera at the back.

Official ✅Motorola Edge 50 Pro is launching in India on 3 April, 2024.Expected Specifications 📱 6.7" 1.5K pOLED curved display144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset🍭 Android 14📸 50MP main OIS+ 13MP Ultrawide rear camera 🔋… pic.twitter.com/OydhaDR7rfMarch 18, 2024 See more

Motorola will need to include a powerful chip to power all this and it was originally suspected that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro would come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, Motorola recently confirmed on Weibo that the X50 Ultra will use the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip instead. There is no confirmation on if this will be the case across the range, or will be specific to the Chinese variant.

We do not have a global release date or price for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. However, we expect it to be quite expensive, considering the Motorola Edge 40 Pro retailed at $800 on release. For now, we will keep our eyes open and update this article with any news about the potential cost and release date.