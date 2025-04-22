Motorola Razr Plus 2025 — 7 biggest rumored upgrades for the new flip phone

After Motorola shared a teaser clip a few weeks back, it’s almost certain the company is planning to show off a new flagship flip phone. Motorola Razr Plus 2025 rumors have been ramping up, so we’re going to break down all the biggest rumored upgrades we could be seeing with this best foldable phone contender.

It's worth clarifying what we could be seeing for the April 24 announcement, since there’s a lot of confusion about Motorola's naming conventions. The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 and Motorola Razr 60 Ultra are essentially the same phones, with the former slated to be the name used for the device released in the U.S. and the latter for the one coming to the rest of the world. That’s the phone we’ll be focusing on here.

However, we’re also expecting to get an official reveal for the Motorola Razr 2025 as well — which would be the Motorola Razr 60 abroad. And finally, there’s also the Motorola Edge 60 that appears to be the company’s next flagship slate device — in other words, the non-foldable device.

Out of all the rumored devices that could appear later this week, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 should be the most compelling given its high-end specs, bigger upgrades, and cool foldable design. Here's a round-up of the top Razr Plus rumors for this year's model.

Larger 7-inch main display

(Image credit: Future)

Specs for the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 leaked last month, indicating that the foldable phone would be getting a 6.96-inch OLED main display. But the latest leak says it’ll have a 7-inch one.

Even though there’s not a whole lot of difference between those leaks — really, it could just be a matter rounding up — the Razr Plus 2025 should have a bigger screen than the 6.9-inch panel on the Razr Plus 2024.

With a larger screen though, it appears as though the Razr Plus 2025 would also grow in size.

Flagship caliber processor

(Image credit: Future)

This is probably the biggest upgrade that the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 could be getting and it would finally put the company’s flip phone in the same conversation as some of the best phones out there.

The current Razr Plus 2024 is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is a less powerful version of the Qualcomm system-on-chip featured in other top Android devices released last year. In contrast, the Razr Plus 2025 could see an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a flagship-caliber chip found in phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13.

The end result should be a dramatic performance improvement for the Razr Plus 2025 over its predecessor. We could also see better optimizations with AI features and improved battery life thanks to the silicon upgrade.

Upgraded 50MP cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Some argued that Motorola made a controversial change with the cameras on the Razr Plus 2024 by switching to a dual-camera arrangement that paired a 50MP main camera with a 50MP telephoto camera offering a 2x optical zoom. The move dropped the ultrawide camera of the previous model in favor of that zoom lens.

It now appears that we’ll likely go back to a 50MP main and 50MP ultrawide setup for the Motorola Razr Plus 2025. This would make the new phone more ideal for vlogging thanks to the ultrawide camera, which leads us to suspect that Motorola plans to rely on newer image processing algorithms and AI to boost the zoom performance on this new phone. And if that’s not enough, the selfie camera is also tipped to be upgraded to a 50MP sensor, compared to 32MP on the current model.

Bigger battery

(Image credit: Future)

Another big upgrade that could make this year’s Razr Plus more substantial is a larger 4,700 mAh battery, according to the leaks. This would be a big jump from the current 4,000 mAh battery in the Razr Plus 2024, which had the longest battery life in a flip-style phone we’ve tested to date — an impressive 14 hours and 13 minutes on Tom’s Guide’s battery benchmark test.

Knowing that the Razr Plus 2025 could get a larger 4,700 mAh battery that's paired with the power optimizations of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset could allow the new phone to last even longer on a charge — one of the areas where foldables traditionally come up short when compared to conventional phones.

Faster charging speeds

(Image credit: Future)

Along with a potentially better battery life, it looks as though the Razr Plus 2025’s charging speeds could see an improvement as well. Leaks hint at 68W wired and 30W wireless charging speeds for the Razr Plus 2025, which would be big upgrades over the current 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds of the Razr Plus 2024. This would be great for those who need as much charge as possible in a short period of time.

New wood finish option

(Image credit: Motorola)

When it comes to design, it’s nice to see that Motorola really cares about offering variety with color options. Based on the teaser video that Motorola shared, we could see the Razr Plus 2025 in hot pink, a dark shade of cyan (or green), and a walnut-tinted wooden finish.

The latter appears briefly in the teaser clip, but it would be a pleasant addition. The material may also hold up better in the long term with wireless charging, as we’ve found the soft touch finish of the pink Razr Plus 2024 fading over time.

Double the starting storage

(Image credit: Future)

Lastly, the starting storage of the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 could also see an upgrade to 512GB. This would be a generous amount given how the current model comes with 256GB of storage in its base model.

Other leaks also indicate additional storage options as well, like 1TB and 2TB options. That may spare you from having to rely as much on cloud storage.

With all of these upgrades, the only piece of the puzzle unknown would be the price of the Razr Plus 2025/Razr 60 Ultra. Leaked European retail listings show a higher price than what the 2024 version cost, but it's unknown if that would mean a hike for the $999 U.S. version.

With a couple of days until Motorola’s Make It Iconic event, it won’t be long before we know for sure.