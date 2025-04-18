Motorola Razr Ultra could have a massive 7-inch display according to new leak

Leaks have suggested that Motorola is working on a Razr Ultra device, which would be the company's most powerful in the lineup, passing the Razr Plus 2024 that currently holds that distinction.

A new leak from 91Mobiles suggests that Motorola is planning to include a massive 7-inch display on its foldable phone, accompanied by a 4-inch external display, which is the same size as other models. In comparison, last year's Motorola Razr Plus 2024 featured a 6.9-inch display.

And while that doesn't sound as impressive when you compare it to book-style foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, it's remarkable when you remember that Razr 60 Ultra is slated to be a flip-style foldable phone like the more affordable Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 (Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in Europe).

The leak also suggests the high-end phone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 16GB of RAM. That's notable given how last year's Razr Plus 2024 didn't quite get the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm, choosing instead to go with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It may also be available with 512GB of internal storage. Presumably, there will be larger storage options available as well, but that remains to be seen.

Another notable feature in the leak is a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 68W TurboPower wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. These are faster speeds compared to the 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds of the Razr Plus 2024. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 4,400mAh battery, so this is a big jump compared to its competition.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

As mentioned, the Ultra name is already in use in the U.K. and other parts of Europe for the phone known as the Razr+ in the United States. The image, seen above, displays "Moto Razr" without a number, which leads us to believe this is a new high-end device, rather than a European advertisement for the next mid-tier flip-style phone.

The rumored specs also suggest a third phone in the Razr line, as the price typically charged for the Razr+ would not normally include a chip like the Snapdragon 8 Elite. We suspect it'd be the follow up to their current Motorola Edge flagship.

