Motorola Razr 2024 for 85% off sets the bar for all other foldables this Black Friday

One of the main reasons I prefer flip style foldable phones is that they offer the best experience for vlogging and selfies. Right now ahead of Black Friday, the Motorola Razr 2024 is now down to $99 on Cricket Wireless. That makes it one of the best Black Friday phone deals you can get right now.

Cricket Wireless is where you’ll get this epic deal on the Motorola Razr 2024, a foldable phone that launched just a few short months ago. Normally you’d pay $699 for it, but this deal brings it down to the instant price of $99 — essentially 85% off its price.

Motorola Razr 2024: was $699 now $99 at Cricket Wireless Cricket Wireless brings the price of the Motorola Razr 2024 down to $99 in time for Black Friday. This comes out to be an 85% off discount from its normal price of $699, which is unheard of for a new foldable phone that launched a few short months ago. It's the best deal for a phone you'll use for vlogging.

According to Cricket Wireless’ device unlock policy, it needs to be active for at least six months of paid service on Cricket. Once that criteria is met, it can be unlocked to work on any wireless carrier of your choice. I’ve done this previously with an iPhone SE, so I know it works.

Going back to my reason for why the Motorola Razr 2024 is one of my favorite vlogging phones, here’s a quick list on why I say this.

Why this is a great Black Friday deal

First and foremost, the Razr 2024 gets a big upgrade over its predecessor with the larger 3.6-inch pOLED external display it’s packing — which pairs nicely with the 13MP ultrawide camera on the back of the phone. Other phones force you to use the inferior front-facing cameras for vlogging, but thanks to the folding nature of the Razr 2024, you can lean on the rear cameras instead.

On top of that, I also mention in my Motorola Razr 2024 review that it keeps the 13MP ultrawide camera — unlike the Razr Plus 2024 that ditches it in favor of a telephoto camera. For vlogging or selfies, an ultrawide camera is much more suitable because it has a wider field of view. Meaning, you’ll have more of yourself in frame without having to stretch out your arm.

And finally, I love that I can record videos hands-free using its various Flex Modes. In a folded halfway position, I can place the Motorola Razr 2024 on a flat surface and have it record a video of me. All of these reasons make the Razr 2024 one of my favorite phones for vlogging, as well as one of the best foldable phones you can get.