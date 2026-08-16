I've spent more than three weeks using the Galaxy Z Flip 8 — and it's a tipping point for Samsung

When it comes to the best foldable phones, I strongly prefer flip-style ones for their compact footprint and effortless one-handed use. On top of that, they’re undeniably far more versatile for vlogging than notebook-style foldables, letting me frame shots on the outer cover screen using the superior rear cameras.

For years, I’ve praised Samsung’s flip-style foldables — but this year’s Galaxy Z Flip 8 has me concerned. It’s not just that it represents the most painfully lazy upgrade in the series’ history, but also that Samsung’s focus seems to have largely shifted elsewhere.

Pairing that with the glowing reception for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and it’s clear Samsung is at a tipping point with its Z Flip line. Here’s why.

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Motorola has a way more robust selection

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Despite being an early pioneer in the space, Motorola lagged behind Samsung for years with its Razr phones, plagued by awkward hinge designs and lackluster performance. But the narrative has shifted dramatically over the last couple of generations.

Instead of treating clamshell foldables as a one-size-fits-all product, Motorola built out a lineup with broader appeal. That strategy has culminated in today's lineup of three clamshell foldables alongside a book-style model. By offering varied price points, Motorola gives consumers the freedom to choose what fits their budget and needs. In contrast, Samsung has stuck to releasing just a single flip phone each generation.

Cameras are not an afterthought

Just as crucially, the Razr Ultra (2026) finally dismantles the long-standing stereotype that Motorola’s flip cameras are an afterthought. With upgraded high-resolution sensors, refined image processing, and superior low-light performance, it no longer forces users to compromise camera quality for pocketability. Just look at some of the snapshots I captured above to see how far Motorola's has come.

No mention of a Galaxy Z Flip FE this time

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Perhaps the most glaring absence at Unpacked was any sign of a Galaxy Z Flip FE follow-up. When the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE launched alongside the Z Flip 7 last year, my colleagues and I were highly critical of the move — one we felt wasn't necessary since it was essentially a rebadged Z Flip 6. It certainly didn't help that it still carried a hefty $899 price tag.

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Making matters worse, Samsung didn't just stick to minor hardware upgrades for the Flip 8 — it also tacked on a $100 price bump. In my Galaxy Z Flip 8 review, I noted that "Samsung's baby-step approach feels tough to defend."

While the switch back to a flagship Qualcomm chip delivers notable performance gains, I was shocked by the negligible battery life improvements. Instead of adopting the ultra-thin profile of the Z Fold 8 or delivering substantial hardware innovations, the Z Flip 8 feels more like yet another rehash.

I want a Galaxy S27 Ultra Flip

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If the Z Flip line is going to survive, Samsung needs to stop playing it safe and introduce a true Ultra model. We’ve seen the company pour top-tier resources into the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Z Fold 8 Ultra — and the flip form factor deserves that exact same flagship treatment.

The most logical candidate would be something along the lines of a Galaxy S27 Ultra Flip. To truly make a statement, it would require an ultra-thin chassis, uncompromising battery life, and, crucially, a versatile triple-camera system that finally brings a dedicated telephoto lens to a Samsung clamshell.

Packing that level of hardware into a flip phone would inevitably command a steeper price tag. But considering what buyers are already willing to shell out for premium competitors like the Razr Ultra (2026), power users and creators would happily pay for a clamshell that refuses to cut corners.

Samsung has reached a critical tipping point with the Z Flip series. Iterative spec bumps and unjustified price hikes won't cut it anymore — the lineup desperately needs a major overhaul to breathe real excitement back into the category.

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