Huge early Black Friday phone sale drops the Motorola Edge 2024 down to just $350

Black Friday isn't officially here just yet, but early Black Friday deals are coming in hot and today you can pick up a great discount on a new mid-range phone from Motorola for 36% off. And it's a great alternative to the Google Pixel 8a.

Right now, the Motorola Edge (2024) is just $349 at Amazon, which is $200 off and a great bargain for those looking for an affordable Android phone.

Motorola Edge (2024): was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon US Motorola's newest Edge (2024) mid-range phone is meant to compete with the Google Pixel 8a. It comes with a number of AI smarts, including Pixel's photo tools. Normally, the 8a is a better deal but at 36% off the Edge becomes a valuable phone with a number of similar features to Google's mid-range phone. In our review of the similar Edge 50 Pro we noted its fantastic battery life and vibrant display.

Motorola releases a ton of phones and it can be confusing since the company likes to rename the devices depending on which region of the globe they're being sold. That said, the company's phones usually pack decent features into gorgeous bodies with competitive prices, and eventually, amazing discounts.

The Motorola Edge (2024) is the latest phone to fit that bill, competing with Google's mid-range Pixel 8a by offering a bevy of AI features, including a number of photo editing tools that are also on the Pixel phone.

It comes with a vibrant 6.6-inch pOLED display and 5,000 mAh battery capable of 68W of charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Storage starts 256GB and it features 8GB of RAM while running Android 14 out of the box.

The camera array includes a 50MP main camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide and a 32MP front-facing camera.

In our review of the similar Motorola Edge 50 Pro for the U.K., we praised the long battery life, vibrant and colorful display and handy AI features.

Note that this phone is available at this price only in Midnight Blue. But it's a great bargain if you can jump on it now.