Massive cellular outage hits AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon — latest updates

Breaking: AT&T users are currently experiencing this issue due to a national network outage, so the fixes below will not help restore connectivity in this instance. The carrier says it is working to fix the problem, but does not have an estimate of when normal service will return.

AT&T customers woke up Thursday morning only to realize they couldn’t make any phone calls. More than 70,000 customers were without cellular service and internet, according to outrage report website Downdetector — and it appears as though they’re still without service in the late morning on the east coast. Most of the outages were reported by customers located in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles.

But that isn’t all because T-Mobile and Verizon customers were also reporting outages as well, albeit nowhere as many reported users. In a message on its site, AT&T says that “some customers in your area are having trouble making or receiving calls. As a result, we are experiencing long hold times. We apologize for this inconvenience and we are working to resolve this issue.”

So far, it hasn’t been determined what is causing the service disruptions for AT&T customers — although Verizon said that the outages are only affecting customers who are reaching another carrier. We’ll keep you up to date with this breaking news.

According to Downdetector, a website where customers can report service outages, over 70,000 AT&T outages were reported so far Thursday morning. The first crop of reports came in at around 4:00 a.m. and increased substantially by the early morning.

At roughly the same time AT&T customers were first reporting outages Thursday morning, Verizon customers were also reporting service disruptions. While it's nowhere as many people, a little over 4,100 customers were reporting outages at around 10:00 a.m. through Downdetector.

AT&T is still investigating the cause of the service disruptions, but it doesn't appear to have an official reason just yet. Although, the problem could somehow be related to a common cellular service called peering according to an industry source who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity. It's the process where cell service is handed off from one carrier to another.