Knowing how to make Wi-Fi calls on Android comes in very handy when you're out of cell signal but need to send or receive a call.

With Wi-Fi calls enabled, your Android phone uses the internet instead of cellular. As such, you can be in an underground cave and, as long as there's a Wi-Fi signal, you can chat to whoever calls or will listen to you.

I found this extremely useful recently when I was waiting for a call back to find out about a medical issue. I was at my partner's house out in the English countryside where there's absolutely no cellular signal. I was stressed at first thinking I wouldn't be able to take the call, then I remembered Wi-Fi calling and everything went without a hitch. (Turns I'm okay, too, which helps.)

As you'd expect from any of the best phones, Wi-Fi calling is available on Android phones, and is very easy to turn on. This guide is here to show you how.

Here's how to enable and make Wi-Fi calls on Android.

Note: these steps were taken on a Pixel 6 Pro — steps may vary slightly depending on the version of Android you're using, but should be similar.

How to make Wi-Fi calls on Android

Go to Settings > Network and Internet Tap Calls and SMS Tap a network under Wi-Fi calling Toggle Wi-Fi calling on

Read on to see full, illustrated instructions for each step.

1. Go to Settings > Network and Internet (Image: © Future) Open the Settings app and tap Network and Internet.

2. Tap Calls and SMS (Image: © Future) Tap Calls and SMS at the top.

3. Tap a network under Wi-Fi calling (Image: © Future) Underneath Wi-Fi calling you'll see a network name. You may see multiple if you are running multiple SIMs. Tap the network you want to enable Wi-Fi calling for.

4. Toggle on Wi-Fi calling (Image: © Future) Toggle on Use Wi-Fi calling. You don't have to do anything to actually make a Wi-Fi call. If you have no cellular connection, your Android phone will automatically call over Wi-Fi.

Super easy, right? Now you can live without fear of missing calls (so long as you have Wi-Fi, of course).