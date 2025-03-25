Apple WWDC 2025 date set for June 9 — iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and more expected

Apple reportedly has big plans for its software this year, and we now know when we're going to get the official word about that. The company set a date for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, with WWDC 2025 taking place the week of June 9.

WWDC is aimed primarily at app makers and other developers who build things for Apple products, as it's their chance to hear directly from Apple about new software features they can integrate into their offerings. However, the event begins with a keynote in which Apple offers sneak previews of the software updates it's got coming out later in the year.

iOS 19: Big Changes Ahead

iOS 19 figures to draw most of the attention at WWDC 2025, as rumors point to a major overhaul to the look of Apple's iPhone software. Early reports on iOS 19 suggest a new interface meant to provide a unified look across Apple's different product lines, including phones, computers and tablets.

That would also mean significant redesigns for iPadOS 19 — the version of Apple's iOS software that supports iPads — as well as macOS 16, the next version of its Mac operating system.

Apple Intelligence upgrades...we hope!

Another likely topic of discussion at WWDC 2025 is the status of Apple Intelligence, the suite of AI tools that Apple debuted at last year's developer event.

Apple Intelligence has been rolling out in stages to different Apple products, but the company hit a snag in delivering promised improvements to Siri that were aimed at making the personal assistant more aware of context and more conversational.

We were expecting those Siri improvements to arrive next month, but Apple has already announced that they'll be delayed. Some reports say that a Siri revamp may not be in the works until 2026, possibly as part of the subsequent updates to the software releases Apple is planning for later this year.

Look for Apple to hopefully provide a roadmap for its Siri update plans during WWDC 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back later for additional updates.