Apple's 18-inch foldable just tipped to run macOS — yup, the world's first touchscreen Mac

Should iPad be worried?

Rumors of a foldable iPhone and foldable 19-inch MacBook and iPad hybrid have been swirling, and we finally got word that they may arrive in early 2027.

Now, it's looking like we may have the first touchscreen Mac on our hands.

New details from analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors) have emerged, with Pu claiming that the foldable MacBook/iPad should run macOS rather than iPadOS. With this in mind, we could be seeing more of a MacBook rather than an iPad, although it also means this may be the first Mac with a touchscreen.

Recently, we've heard that iOS 19 and macOS 16 will be forming the foundation for "foldable devices and touch-screen Macs," as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. We've yet to see macOS have any touchscreen functionality, but with the foldable device having iPad-like qualities, we could see iPad features merge into a Mac.

It's worth noting that we have yet to hear of a touchscreen Mac, and Pu refers to The Wall Street Journal stating the foldable is set to be like a laptop instead of a tablet. As with all rumors, it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt.

This is a tad conflicting in regards to recent reports, with rumors suggesting Apple has a 18.8-inch foldable iPad prototype and Gurman claiming that the foldable hybrid looks like "two iPad Pros side-by-side." Still, if Apple is leaning towards an 18.8-inch foldable and touchscreen Mac, this will be a bold new MacBook concept from Apple.

Will iPad go out of fashion?

We've been hearing about Apple's foldable MacBook for years, and there's been debate over whether this will be more of an iPad or MacBook foldable.

Reports suggest the iPad and MacBook could combine, and while this is looking to be the case, it now seems the 18.8-inch foldable device will lean more towards a Mac.

Of course, this will only work if macOS as an operating syste is primed for touchscreen features. However, to see iPad and iPadOS meld with the capabilities of, say, a MacBook Air M4 and macOS would be a recipe for brilliance.

This begs the question: will iPads go out of fashion? The latest iPad Air M3 and iPad Pro M4 already boast the latest Apple silicon, and this power can arguably be put to better use with macOS apps.

Making a foldable MacBook with a touchscreen may see the iPad be less of a popular option. However, there are factors to consider.

First, its the price. MacBooks are pricier than their iPad counterparts, making the latter a more affordable option as a portable device on the go. What's more, devices like the iPad Mini 7 are great for watching shows, doodling and even playing games (reigniting our own Anthony Spadafora's love for smaller tablets), making it far more accessible than a MacBook.

While I doubt iPads will be a dying breed of tablet anytime soon, the concept of a touchscreen foldable MacBook with iPad capabilities may shake up Apple's usual formula — one that I would be interested in checking out.

Foldable laptops aren't anything new, and we even tried Lenovo's 18-inch foldable laptop concept and were impressed by the compact 2-in-1. Here's hoping the rumored foldable MacBook delivers the best of both macOS and iPadOS worlds.

