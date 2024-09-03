iPhone 16 Pro Max leak just revealed ridiculously small bezels

We're just days away from Apple's massive Apple September event. We know it'll be headlined by the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is rumored to have a giant 6.9-inch display — the biggest ever offered on an iPhone.

That big screen might make you wonder about the phone's overall size. If the screen grows, will the phone's overall dimensions become larger resulting in a less pocket-friendly phone? According to a new leak from Apple Hub, that won't be a problem, as they claim the phone will have smaller bezels, resulting in a footprint that isn't much bigger.

(Image credit: @theapplehub)

If the leak is accurate, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have 1.15mm bezels compared with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 1.55mm bezels. Less than half a millimeter doesn't sound like much, but considering the bezels' overall size and how much smaller 1.15mm is, it could make a big difference in the look and feel of the device. You can see how much of a visual difference it makes in the image above.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature the thinnest bezels on a smartphone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rK9LEugcb1September 1, 2024

If Apple wants to draw attention to the new, larger display, shrinking the bezels to create an edge-to-edge screen look could be a big deal. It leads to an even more premium-looking device, which should appeal to the type of buyer willing to shell out big money for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and everything else it brings to the table.

Other iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro rumors include a bigger display for the iPhone 16 Pro (6.3 inches), a powerful A18 Pro processor, a lot more RAM for handling Apple Intelligence features, a sharper 48MP ultrawide camera and Wi-Fi 7 support. Check out our iPhone 16 Pro Max page for all the latest rumors ahead of the Apple event.

More from Tom's Guide