If you own this iPhone, Apple says it’s now ‘obsolete’

Apple is expanding its list of obsolete and vintage devices with a pair of new additions. The latest update adds the iPhone 6 Plus to the obsolete list and the iPad mini 4 to the vintage list. If you still own these devices, you'll be able to continue using them, but there will be some changes that might make you want to finally upgrade to something newer.

What does the iPhone 6 Plus being 'obsolete' mean?

There will be some changes with the iPhone 6 Plus joining the obsolete page. Before getting to those, though, it's important to note that a device is obsolete when "Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago." This is an important distinction, as it's not based on when Apple released the device but when it stopped officially selling it.

What will be different for iPhone 6 Plus owners? Apple's support page says, "Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products."

So if your iPhone 6 Plus experiences a hardware problem, you'll have trouble finding official repairs. You can keep using the phone for the time being, but if something breaks, it would probably be in your best interest to pick up one of the best iPhones that will receive extended support.

Here's the complete list of iPhone products that are now considered obsolete by Apple with the addition of the iPhone 6 Plus:

iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6 Plus

What does the iPad mini 4 being 'vintage' mean?

The changes are a little less serious for iPad mini 4 owners, but they're moving the phone toward the dreaded obsolete stage of life. Products are considered vintage when "Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago."

For vintage products, like the iPad mini 4, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will continue to offer repairs for up to two more years (when they become obsolete), but these repairs are subject to parts availability. If the parts dry up, there's no guarantee that repairs will be possible.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also joining the iPad mini 4 on the vintage list is the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but other colors aren't on the list yet as they were around longer.

Here's the complete list of iPad models on the vintage list:

iPad Air Cellular

iPad Air Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM + CDMA

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi, Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi, Cellular

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, CDMA

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular