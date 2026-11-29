Apple's Cyber Monday deals are already live, and we're tracking prices that meet or beat Black Friday. I've been covering Apple for over 25 years and sales event for over a decade, so I know I can help you find the best discounts on the best Apple devices.

For example, right now you can get the AirPods Max 2 for just $399. That's the lowest price ever on these headphones. Meanwhile, the MacBook Neo has crashed back down to $599, reversing Apple's earlier price hike. Want something more powerful? The MacBook Air M5 is $300 off!

But my personal favorite deal is the AirPods Pro 3 for $199. That's the same low price as Black Friday and also the lowest price ever for a better fit, stronger ANC and longer battery life. Here are the best Apple Cyber Monday deals so far.

Apple TV

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Right now you can score more than 50% off Apple TV's usual monthly price for the first six months. Apple has brought back its bargain Cyber Monday streaming deal for new and eligible subscribers. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to snag this discount, but if you do, you'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch

Lowest Price Save $100 Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the most accurate heart rate sensing yet in a smartwatch alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods and EarPods

Check Stock Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 are the Apple earbuds to get with superior active noise canceling and improved sound. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with longer battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation. Save $70 right now. Read more Read less ▼

iPads

Save $50 Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) remains the best Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Save $50 right now. Read more Read less ▼

New Model Save $100 Apple iPad mini (8.5"/A20 Pro/128GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon The iPad mini 8 is the biggest leap forward yet for Apple’s smallest tablet. During our testing, the thinner, lighter chassis and gorgeous new 8.5-inch OLED display stood out immediately, backed by rapid A20 Pro performance and more than all-day battery life. It’s pricier, and still skips Face ID and a 120Hz refresh rate, but it delivers a first-rate iPad experience. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $949 now $849 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M4 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The larger display and more potent CPU should make this a great tablet for gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save $160 Apple iPad Pro M5 13" (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,339 at Amazon Save big for Cyber Monday. This iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M5 processor paired with a stunning 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED (2752 x 2064) display. The new M5 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. It also features a landscape 12MP Center Stage camera and a 12MP Wide camera with adaptive True Tone flash. In our iPad Pro M5 review we said this is "the most powerful tablet ever." Read more Read less ▼

MacBooks

Save $100 Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon This is the lowest price on the MacBook Neo since the price hike. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M5): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same elegant design as its predecessors, along with excellent M4-driven performance and epic battery life. This starting configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Right now you can get $250 off, which is a great discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M4): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is a super-sized version of its smaller sibling and a great choice if you want a larger screen. Along with its 15-inch Liquid Retina Display and powerful M4 chip, this laptop has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M6/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,749 at Amazon The new MacBook Pro offers faster performance across the board with its new M6 chip, from multitasking and graphics to AI tasks. And it's paired with 16GB of unified memory and 1TB of storage. In our MacBook Pro M6 review, we said it offers a vibrant display and exceptional battery life of up to 16 hours in our testing. Get $250 off for Cyber Monday. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M5 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,199 at Amazon Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro can now be configured with an M5 Pro ($2,499) or M5 Max ($4,099) chipset. The base model ($2,499) features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display with 120Hz refresh, M5 Pro chipset, 24GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 12MP Center Stage camera. There's also three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI, and an SDXC card slot. It supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Read more Read less ▼

Best iPhone Cyber Monday deals

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: free w/trade-in @ AT&T

You can snag the iPhone 18 Pro for free at AT&T through a trade-in promo that gives you $1,200 off via 36 monthly credits. Similar to other carrier trade-ins, you’ll get the highest value with newer releases in excellent condition — as opposed to older models. If you prefer the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max, which comes with a bigger display and longer battery life, AT&T is offering it for $2.78/month under the same terms. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: $1,199 at Verizon Verizon loves giving out bundle deals, and the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are no exception. When you buy either phone from the carrier, you have the option to get a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 — though the watch requires a smartwatch data plan add-on. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: was $1,099 at T-Mobile What I love about T-Mobile’s iPhone 18 Pro deal is that you can get it for free—without a trade-in. That’s music to my ears; all it requires is signing up for a qualifying T-Mix plan with at least five Picks perks. This same offer also applies to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: free w/qualifying T-Mix plan and 7 "Picks" perks @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has one of the most generous iPhone Duo Cyber Monday deals around, letting you score the phone for free without a trade-in. It’s a little tricky understanding all the terms in the fine print, but I break down how you get it for free by signing up for a qualifying T-Mix plan and at least 7 of the carrier’s “Picks” perks. And unlike AT&T, T-Mobile also offers $1,200 off the iPhone Duo with an any-condition trade-in when you open a new line on a T-Mix plan with 3 Picks. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,200 Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 now $799 at AT&T You can score up to $1,200 off the cost of the iPhone Duo through AT&T's trade-in promo. In order to get it, you just need to trade in an eligible smartphone and activate an AT&T Premium 2.0 plan or higher. Obviously, newer phones in the best condition tend to fetch the highest trade-in credit, rather than older models. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: free Apple Watch & AirPods 5 @ Verizon

The phone might not get a direct discount, but Verizon’s iPhone Duo Cyber Monday deal comes with a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 when you activate the device on the new Simplicity plan for 36 months. They’re the perfect pairing for a brand-new phone — though, keep in mind that you’re required to add a smartwatch data plan for the Apple Watch. Read more Read less ▼

Accessories

Apple 20W USB-C Compact Power Adapter: was $19 now $14 at Amazon This is one of those essentials everyone needs, so you might as well buy one while it's on sale. It offers 20W fast charging for iPhone 8 and up. I'm constantly losing power bricks, so this is a good deal to snag. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $49 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet or the iPhone Duo. It's just $49 for Cyber Monday! Read more Read less ▼