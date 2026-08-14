I’ve been living with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 for 3 weeks — and I was wrong

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in testing phones for over 20 years, it’s that there’s a difference between reviewing a device and living with it. And now that I’ve spent three weeks with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, I can say that my opinion has changed and that I was right about some things — and wrong about some others.

The cameras are good enough!

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First, let’s talk about the cameras. I stand by what I initially wrote about it being a bummer that the Fold 8 doesn’t have a telephoto zoom. For $1,900 you deserve one. But I have since tested the Fold 8 vs the 3x optical zoom on the Fold 8 Ultra in a series of tests and I didn’t notice a huge difference until I got to 10x.

My point here is that you can more than get by with the Fold 8’s dual rear shooters. And I especially appreciate the improved low-light performance versus the Fold 7 . The Nightography is just better.

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If you really care about zoom performance, you’re better off getting the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and its 5x optical zoom, or going with a different foldable altogether with the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold , which also packs a 5x telephoto.

Galaxy Z Fold 8: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z Fold 8 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features an 7.6-inch OLED main display, 5.5-inch cover screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, we called it our favorite foldable to date. It loses the telephoto zoom, but you get a greatly reduced crease, brighter main screen and lighter design.

No Flex View is not a dealbreaker

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The ability to use your foldable phone as a mini laptop certainly comes in handy, but the Fold 8 ditches this feature because of the way the hinge is designed. So, for example, you can’t play videos with the content up top and controls down below. Or take a Google Meet call without having to hold the phone.

It’s a bummer, but at least there’s a hands-free alternative for watching videos. You can just use the outer display on the Fold 8 and put it in tent mode. It’s a nifty way for me to catch up on that day’s First Take episode while I’m on lunch break at work or doing the dishes.

TikTok Is dangerously addictive. YouTube Shorts needs a fix

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I admit that I scroll on TikTok way too much, but my addiction has gotten worse on the Fold 8. That’s because the front display is perfect for snacking content while I’m waiting for my bus ride home.

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Open up to the main 7.6-inch display, and TikTok is even better if you love to read comments. They pop in from the right side in a dual-pane format. Even better, as you scroll through TikTok’s with the comments upon, they’ll automatically refresh for each video.

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Too bad YouTube Shorts isn’t similarly optimized. You have to X out of the comments before you scroll to the next video, which is dumb. This also speaks to my issue with apps in general on the Galaxy Fold — too many aren’t optimized for the wider display. It’s something Samsung is going to have to fix, because you know Apple will be working with developers to make sure apps look amazing on the iPhone Fold/Ultra.

The shape is just right (but not in my pocket)

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Initially I thought the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might be awkwardly wide when closed, especially when trying to use the phone quickly with one hand to scroll through notifications. But overall I haven’t had any issues, and I find myself responding to Slack messages on the cover display all the time.

When I’m on the go, however, I’ve found that the wide design of the Fold 8 is actually not as comfy in my front pocket as the Fold 8 Ultra. The former’s wider body is a bit more awkward when I’m walking. So I often put the Fold 8 in my back pocket instead.

It’s my new favorite e-reader

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I’ve been trying to get back into reading more, starting with Joanna Stern’s “I Am Not a Robot,” which is about her journey of using nothing but AI tools for a year. And the Fold 8 is the perfect e-reader stand-in for two reasons.

One, when you flip around the main display you get a 3:4 aspect ratio that’s very Kindle-like. And, two, the anti-reflective coating makes reading outside a lot easier than I thought. There’s a lot less glare than previous foldables.

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Plus, as I get ready for “Avengers: Doomsday,” I asked Gemini which Marvel comics I should be ready to get up to speed on Dr. Doom’s origin and powers. So I subscribed to Marvel Ultimate and I find the Fold 8 is a pretty sweet format for diving in.

How good is the battery life?

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Now that I’ve been using the Fold 8 as a daily driver, I’ve discovered that it has pretty good staying power. On most days starting at 7 am with moderate usage — which includes streaming Spotify on the go, checking Slack and email, and watching videos to and from on my commute — I’m down to about 45 to 50% by the time I get home around 7 pm.

That’s pretty solid for one of Samsung’s first silicon carbon batteries.

Bottom line

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The best thing I can say about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is that it’s really growing on me. My initial skepticism around why the world needs a wide foldable phone has now all but been erased. And despite how Samsung is marketing this device as an ultimate content consumption phone I think it’s a great device for productivity.

You can still run up to three apps at once like on the Fold 8 Ultra. You just don’t get the same height for fitting more content on screen, though flipping around to 3:4 mode helps for the main display. I think this could very well be the foldable to beat, and the upcoming iPhone Ultra has a high bar to clear.