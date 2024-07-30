iOS 18 finally brings RCS messages to iPhone — here's how to send them

Apple's iOS 18 is set to revolutionize the way iPhone users communicate, particularly with their Android counterparts. The introduction of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging into the iPhone's Messages app marks a significant leap forward in cross-platform texting. The new update doesn't just improve everyday texting — iOS 18 lets you send messages via satellite, ensuring connectivity even in remote areas.



RCS is a game-changer for iPhone users, offering enhanced features like high-quality media sharing, read receipts, and improved group chats when communicating with Android friends, finally bridging the long-standing divide between mobile platforms. It also offers a suite of improvements such as larger file attachments and cross-platform emoji reactions.



The only caveat is that adopting RCS won't solve the blue-bubble-green-bubble divide. iMessage will remain exclusive to Apple devices, meaning conversations with non-iPhone users will still be distinct, albeit more feature-rich. Let's get dive into how you can switch on RCS messaging.

Check your carrier's support

For now, most big phone carriers in the U.S. support RCS, but not all do. Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile let you use RCS on iPhones with iOS 18. If you have a different wireless provider, you might not be able to use this new texting feature yet. But don't worry — there's an easy way to check if you can use RCS or not.

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap About

Tap Carrier

If RCS is supported, you'll see Voice, SMS & RCS. If not, it'll show Voice & SMS.



Step 1) (Image: © Future) Open Settings.

Step 2) (Image: © Future) Tap Apps at the bottom of the menu.

Step 3) (Image: © Future) Tap Messages. Tap the toggle next to RCS Messaging under Text Messaging. To disable RCS, follow the steps again.

What if RCS isn't working?

If you've enabled RCS on a supported carrier with iOS 18 but it's not working, try restarting your iPhone. If that doesn't help, it's likely a beta bug. Since iOS 18 is still in testing, so some features may not work perfectly. Apple has time to fix these issues before the public release, which is coming out later this fall.

As you explore the features available in iOS 18, you'll discover its strengths and some limitations. You can get more organized than ever by adding reminders in the Calendar app. For iOS 18 Photos, there's a lot to love about the redesign. However, it's not all smooth sailing — here's the 3 things we're not liking so much about the iOS 18 beta.