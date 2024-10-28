Massive iPhone SE 4 leak just revealed specs, release date and price
Mark your calendars for March 2025
The iPhone SE 4 is looking ever more likely to arrive early next year and a new leak has seemingly just revealed everything about it. Thanks to a specs sheet posted online, along with a possible price and release date, we can see exactly what Apple is packing into its next budget iPhone.
The leak comes from noted tipster @Jukanlosreve, which gives it a certain credibility. Still, you'll need to keep that pinch of salt handy. And it goes hand-in-hand with much of the rumors we've already heard about the device.
According to the leak, the iPhone SE 4 design will take the familiar shape of the iPhone 12 with a notched 6.06-inch screen with a 2532 x 1170 resolution and Face ID on board. The chipset will reportedly be the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus alongside the necessary 8GB of RAM for running Apple Intelligence. That's a huge step-up from the 4GB of RAM in the current iPhone SE (2022) and shows Apple is committed to getting Apple Intelligence in front of as many users as possible.
The specs sheet also lists a base storage of 128GB and a battery bump up from 2,018mAh on the current SE to 3,279mAh. Meanwhile, there will be a single 48MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera. Apple is also including USB-C, support for Wi-Fi 6 and an IP68 rating for water and dust protection.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|iPhone SE 4 (rumored)
|iPhone SE (2022)
|Processor
|A18
|A15
|Screen size
|6.06-inch
|4.7-inch
|Refresh rate
|60Hz
|60Hz
|RAM
|8GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|64/128/256GB
|Rear camera
|48MP
|12MP
|Front camera
|12MP
|7MP
|Battery size
|3,279mAh
|2,018mAh
|Weight
|165g (5.82oz)
|144g (5.09oz)
|Price
|$499/$549
|$429 / £429
|Release date
|March 2025
|March 2022
The specs sheet is intriguing enough, but this leak also claims the iPhone SE 4 will arrive in March 2025 with a starting price of either $499 or $549. Whichever way you look at it, it's an increase on the current $429 / £429 Apple charges for the iPhone SE. But it's a long way from the $999 you'll pay for some of the best phones right now.
Considering the amount of upgrades this specs sheet hints at: a new design, double the RAM, Face ID for the first time, Apple Intelligence on board — it wouldn't be a surprise to see a price increase. But Cupertino will want to make sure it doesn't nudge the price up too much and risk alienating the huge swathe of SE fans out there that want to get into the Apple ecosystem without paying a major premium.
What this leak doesn't shed any light on is whether or not the iPhone SE 4 will launch as a single device, or whether we'll also see an iPhone SE 4 Plus, something that's been frequently rumored.
Finally, that March release date seems pretty realistic given the iPhone SE 3 launched in March 2022 and the one before that came in April 2020. In the meantime, we're keeping track of all the latest news in our iPhone SE 4 rumors hub.
