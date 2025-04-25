iPhone Fold just tipped for Face ID — but there's a weird catch

The iPhone Fold (or iPhone Flip depending on who you believe) is tipped to launch next year, but there's some debate as to how you'll unlock the device.

A new leak says there's still a chance of Face ID being added to Apple's first foldable. But the details don't sound all that promising.

Tipster yeux1122 on Korean site Naver claims that Face ID is still an option for the foldable iPhone, "depending on the development of the improved [inner] display and built-in shape."

yeux1122 explains further that Face ID, if available, would only appear on the iPhone foldable's inside display. That's because the outer screen will apparently have a punch-hole camera, not the whole IR projector and scanner array required for Face ID. Adding Face ID there would be "almost impossible," according to the leaker.

What the leaker doesn't explain is how users would unlock the device if they want to use the rumored front 5.5-inch screen. Our guess is that Apple could use Touch ID in the power button for this purpose and Face ID on the inside, but this sort of combo sounds awkward and confusing.

Matching its rivals or going its own way?

(Image credit: Apple)

Touch ID was believed to be Apple's method of choice for unlocking the foldable iPhone due to its relative simplicity and less bulky design.

Power button-mounted fingerprint recognition is the widely adopted unlocking method for the current best foldable phones.

If we do get Face ID unlocking on the iPhone foldable, it's possible we could get Touch ID as well. But it's worth noting that Apple has not used both unlock methods together on any of its devices to date.

Even if there's no Face ID on the iPhone Fold, there's still a strong chance of us seeing some under-display cameras on the inner display, another futuristic feature that Apple's yet to use on its products.

Plus, if Apple's still working on Face ID compatibility, it's possible that a second- or third-generation model could use it even if the original does not.

But going back to the present, the iPhone foldable could cost over $2,000 when it launches, which is possibly coming up next year in 2026.

That would be several hundred dollars more than the competition and eight years late compared to rival foldable makers. So Apple will need to truly differentiate its foldable to attract shoppers. And Face ID won't be enough.