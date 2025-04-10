Apple just tipped to launch two foldable devices next year — iPhone Fold and iPad Fold

Apple may finally be readying its foldable iPhone or iPhone Flip for release next year. And it could be joined by a massive foldable iPad.

We’ve been reporting about foldable iPhone rumors for years and the timeline has changed multiple times — so it’s hard to take anything at this point too seriously.

However, analyst Jeff Pu is out with a new report (via 9to5Mac) that details multiple devices for a 2026 launch.

iPhone Fold

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone / YouTube)

First up, there’s the iPhone Fold, which would be Apple's first attempt to take on the best foldable phones. It's tipped to feature a 7.8-inch display and a book-style design. Previously, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claimed that the inner screen could be crease-free.

The front display is rumored to be 5.5-inches, which is relatively small when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 6.3-inch display.

Basically, the appeal of an iPhone Fold would be that you get an iPhone and iPad mini in one device.

In late March, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that he expected Apple to “launch its own foldable phone next year,” so this new report lines up with that prediction.

The iPhone Fold is expected to leverage some of the technologies found in the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, including Apple’s own modem and its super thin design.

One analyst from the British bank Barclays estimates the foldable iPhone could cost as much as $2,300, which would be $400 more than Samsung’s foldable. But this is by no means definitive.

iPad Fold

(Image credit: adrstudiodesign)

Meanwhile, Apple is also rumored to be working on an iPad Fold with a massive 18.8-inch display.

When fully unfurled, the iPad Fold could presumably replace a laptop, but when folded it would likely serve as a tablet that's primarily used for media consumption, checking emails, etc.

Back in March we reported about a rumor from leaker Digital Chat Station that Apple has produced a foldable iPad Pro prototype with several interesting features.

One of those features would be under-screen Face ID for 3D face recognition. This would be accomplished via metalens technology, which would enable Apple to make the front camera smaller and potentially ditch the notch altogether.

The big question surrounding the foldable iPad is whether it will run iPadOS or macOS. A few weeks ago, analyst Jeff Pu said the foldable iPad is likely to run macOS.

However, at least up until now, Apple has been adamant that touchscreens don't belong on Macs. So this would be a huge development if true.

The introduction of iOS 19 and macOS 16 at WWDC 2025 is rumored to set the stage for new hardware changes at Apple, according to Bloomberg's Gurman. This includes "foldable devices and touch-screen Macs."

But it remains to be seen if Apple reveals both of these things in a single device.