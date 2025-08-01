The iPhone Fold doesn't need to be groundbreaking to beat every other foldable phone — it just needs to work

Earlier this week, we heard news that the iPhone Fold likely won't be some kind of groundbreaking, super-innovative phone. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the first generation Apple foldable isn't likely to have a "radically new interface or transformative hardware."

While some may be disappointed by that report after hoping for a foldable iPhone that isn't like every other foldable device on the market, I'm not so worried. The iPhone Fold doesn't have to be a groundbreaking, segment-defining device. It just needs to work if it wants to avoid being a colossal failure.

iPhone Fold is groundbreaking in its own right

The major selling point for the iPhone Fold is always going to be the fact it is a foldable iPhone. Foldables are nothing new, with the first one released around seven years ago. But up until now, they've been purely an Android affair.

It doesn't matter which of the best foldable phones you buy, be it a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Motorola Razr or one of the many options from phone makers based in China: they all have that shared reliance on Google mobile OS.

The iPhone Fold will be the first device to offer an alternative, bringing the foldable experience to those people who don't want to migrate away from Apple's walled garden.

There are plenty of people out there who will never entertain the idea of buying something other than an iPhone. For whatever reason, they're steadfast and loyal to Apple, and any device that does not run iOS is not going to appeal to them.

The mere existence of a foldable iPhone would be a big deal for loyal Apple customers.

So the mere existence of a foldable iPhone would be a big deal for that group. It's a chance for them to pick up a phone that's more than a rectangular slab of metal and glass — while still maintaining the Apple experience they're familiar with.

Plus an iPhone Fold, with its larger internal screen, will be able to capitalize on Apple's extensive experience optimizing its software for larger screens. Sure, iPadOS is technically its own thing now, but the iPad software is not that different from the iPhone version. And, let's be honest, Android tablets are not in the same league as iPads.

I'm a diehard Android loyalist, but even I use an iPad for big-screen activities. it's nice to be able to use a huge range of large-screen apps that have actually been built for that bigger work space, as opposed to stretched-out phone apps.

To top it off, even those people who hadn't considered a foldable before may find themselves intrigued by the prospect of the iPhone Fold — simply because Apple is building one now. Whether you like the company or not, there's no denying the fact that Apple has some incredible sway with consumers.

So if anyone can help foldable phones gain a greater foothold in the smartphone market — even if it's just by capitalizing on the novelty of a folding phone — it's Apple.

Apple just needs to not screw it all up

Of course all of this hinges on Apple actually getting the iPhone Fold right, and not screwing everything up so much that Apple fans lose faith in the idea of using a foldable phone. In other words, Apple needs to make sure that the eventual iPhone Fold launch is pulled off without a hitch. That means no major blunders, like the ones that forced Samsung to delay the launch of the original Galaxy Fold at the last minute all those years ago.

While I've criticized Apple for seemingly being too cautious with its approach to the iPhone Fold, there is a lot riding on the launch. I do still think Apple is a little too focussed on perfectionism, and chasing the impossible goal of a flawless first-generation device, but getting things wrong could kill any chance of Apple gaining a solid foothold in the foldable market.

That's especially true, considering a foldable iPhone could cost somewhere around $2,000 if you believe some rumors. The high price was a big part of why the Apple Vision Pro sold so poorly, despite all the positive buzz and reception. So if Apple wants any hope of making the iPhone Fold a success, it does need to offer something solid and reliable.

With that in mind, it makes sense that the phone isn't likely to offer any serious innovations. Change is inherently risky, and with so much riding on the success of the iPhone Fold, sticking with tried and tested technology is arguably the best way to go — even if it makes the phone seem derivative in comparison to other foldables.

iPhone Fold outlook

The iPhone Fold isn't expected to arrive for more than a year, and our overall picture of the phone is going to change in that time. That said, I feel like Apple is doing the right thing by not trying to make this the best and flashiest foldable phone ever created. That strategy may help drum up hype, but hype is fleeting. It's the quality of the product that matters most.

But once Apple has cleared that particular hurdle and released a foldable phone that (presumably) isn't a total mess, it opens the door for better possibilities. That early first experience is vital in helping the company figure out what's going on, and how they can experiment with future phones.

So there's room for Apple to push the envelope with future iterations of the iPhone Fold. But for now? Time to dust off the old marketing slogan and make sure that it just works.