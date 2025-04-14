Apple's foldable iPhone leaker just tipped key specs — including an under-display camera

A new leak has revealed a possible change to Apple's foldable iPhone that appears very similar to Samsung's Z Fold series.

We have heard a fair amount of rumors regarding Apple's plans to release a foldable iPhone, including a possible release date as early as next year. However, the big interest is in the hardware and design of the phone.

A recent post on Weibo from noted leaker, Digital Chat Station, has seemingly revealed that the iPhone could feature an under-display camera for the inner screen, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The post also doubles down on other rumors we've heard about the possible size of the phone's displays. According to DCS, the device will feature a 7.74-inch inner display offering a 2,713 x 1,920p resolution. Meanwhile, the 5.49-inch outer display will have a resolution of 2,088 x 1,422p.

If accurate this would mean the phone would look very similar to the Oppo Find N2.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One question that the presence of an under-display camera raises is whether the foldable iPhone will feature a Dynamic Island.

Originally introduced with the iPhone 15, the Dynamic Island takes the form of a black pill-shaped block, which would make an under-display camera pointless. However, it is possible Apple could have the Island only appear when necessary, and hide it otherwise, but that is speculation on my part.

This isn't the only rumor we've heard about some major changes Apple is making for its foldable phone. Recently, a well-known source stated that Apple is focusing on battery life. This would be impressive as the device is stated to be much thinner than other folding phones on the market.

Apple reportedly plans to accomplish this by refining the display driver IC (DDI). For reference, the DDI helps to convert digital signals from the processor into the analog signals that are required to control the display's pixels. By doing this Apple could potentially improve efficiency and battery life, without having to make the phone thicker.

We will have to wait for Apple to officially announce the device, which could happen sometime next year, to see if the foldable iPhone can find a place on our best foldable phones list.