iPhone 16 revealed in exclusive hands-on video — here’s the new design and colors

We're rapidly approaching the release of the iPhone 16. Sure, Google is having its Made by Google event to reveal the Pixel 9 first, but that's not stopping Apple fans (and leakers) from focusing on the new iPhone. The latest leak shows off all five iPhone 16 colors in a hands-on video, which gives us a great idea of what to expect from Apple's upcoming phone.

The color leak comes from the Zollotech YouTube channel run by Aaron Zollo, and it shows five dummy iPhone 16 devices (there are no internals, just a look at the outside of the phone). If the leak is accurate, we'll be able to get the iPhone 16 in blue, green, white, black and pink.

iPhone 16 - Hands on Every New Color - YouTube Watch On

Apple is either making a major design change to the colors with the iPhone 16, or there's something inaccurate from this leak. Instead of the softer finish on the iPhone 15 (and most previous models), the iPhone 16 colors are very vibrant. I like the brighter look of these dummy phones, and I hope the leak is accurate, as it makes the devices pop a lot more.

If the leak is legit, Apple might be doing away with the frosted glass look and feel and going with a more opaque look.

A previous X post from leaker Sonny Dickson gives the leak more credibility. The colors posted there match the ones seen in the Zollotech video, so it's possible that these two leaks are legitimate. On the other hand, both leakers could have received fake iPhone 16 models.

The models shown in the video have an Action button, which could mean it's no longer limited to Apple’s Pro models. There's also an extra button on the lower-right side of the phone, which is said to be a Capture button for photos and video.

As previously rumored, the iPhone 16 dummy units have vertically stacked cameras. This will allow the new iPhone to capture spatial video, which you can then view through headsets like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3.

In addition, the video claims the iPhone 16 screen has jumped from 6.1 to 6.3 inches with thinner bezels. This is a bit of a surprise as we've only heard rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro getting a bigger display so far.

Thankfully, the phones are slated to be revealed next month, so we won't have to wait too long to find out whether Zollotech has legitimate dummy iPhone 16 phones in hand or if we've been duped with fakes. Be sure to check out our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs for all the latest news and rumors.