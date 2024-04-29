iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could be getting larger — sizes of all four models shown off in new leak

One of the iPhone 16's biggest rumored changes is on display in a new leaked image, which shows the new larger sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Leaker Sonny Dickson posted an image of what we assume are dummies of all four models, including the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max that we expect Apple to launch later this year. And, conveniently, someone's drawn the size of these phones above each one.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are the same size as the iPhone 15 models they'll be replacing. But the iPhone 16 Pro looks to be growing 0.2 inches from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch size to 6.3 inches. So does the iPhone 16 Pro Max, going from the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.

While Apple's made alterations to the iPhone's exterior design over the years, such as adding the Dynamic Island notch and the Action button, this size increase for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would be the biggest literal body change since the iPhone 12 series, where the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes were established.

One change that could lead to more

Users who prefer small phones are no doubt groaning in frustration at the thought of the best iPhones of the year getting even larger. But while the larger bodies of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will mean they're slightly trickier to fit in some pockets and bags, there will be upsides too.

It seems like the larger chassis will allow Apple to make other upgrades like the 5x telephoto camera, currently only found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, to appear on both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The rumored ultrawide camera sensor upgrade to a 48MP model, and alleged battery size upgrades likely also rely on these phones having more room inside to fit more or larger components.

Lots of other rumors about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max can be found in our respective hubs. But the only actual way we're going to know what's happening with the iPhone 16's sizes is when Apple actually tells us what they are. Which is probably going to happen in early September, the company's habitual iPhone launch window.

